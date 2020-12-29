Dalgona Coffee Recipe: How To Prepare It At Your Home Recipes oi-Prerna Aditi

Dalgona coffee is no doubt one of the things that got popular during the lockdown. It really ruled the internet for weeks and even today it is still popular among coffee lovers. Though this recipe belongs to South Korea, it really made an impact all over the world in a very short time. It is prepared using instant coffee powder, sugar, milk and water.

It is one of the delicious and strong drinks that you can have every morning. If you are wondering how you can prepare Dalgona Coffee at your home, then scroll down the article to read about the recipe.

Dalgona Coffee Recipe: How To Prepare It At Your Home Dalgona Coffee Recipe: How To Prepare It At Your Home Prep Time 2 Mins Cook Time 10M Total Time 12 Mins Recipe By: Boldsky Recipe Type: Beverage Serves: 2 Ingredients 2 tablespoons of sugar 2 tablespoons of instant coffee powder 1½ cups of warm milk 2 tablespoons of cold water 3-4 ice cubes

How to Prepare 1. Take a small bowl and add sugar, coffee powder and water in it. 2. Now blend the ingredients until the mixture turns smooth and foamy. 3. Continue to whisk until you get a thick foamy texture. You will also see that the colour of the mixture changes significantly. 4. Once you get the desired result, half-fill two glasses with warm milk and add ice cubes in it. 5. Now put dollops of whisked coffee into the cups and here's your dalgona coffee ready to drink. Instructions Nutritional Information People - 2

kcal - 192 kcal

Fat - 6 g

Protein - 6 g

Carbs - 29 g

Sugar - 27 g

Things To Keep In Mind

1. In order to make dalgona coffee, always use good-quality coffee powder.

2. You can use whole fat milk as well for preparing dalgona coffee.

3. In case you wish, you can boil the milk until it thickens slightly.

