    Dalgona Coffee Recipe: How To Prepare It At Your Home

    Posted By:
    |

    Dalgona coffee is no doubt one of the things that got popular during the lockdown. It really ruled the internet for weeks and even today it is still popular among coffee lovers. Though this recipe belongs to South Korea, it really made an impact all over the world in a very short time. It is prepared using instant coffee powder, sugar, milk and water.

    It is one of the delicious and strong drinks that you can have every morning. If you are wondering how you can prepare Dalgona Coffee at your home, then scroll down the article to read about the recipe.

    Prep Time
    2 Mins
    Cook Time
    10M
    Total Time
    12 Mins

    Recipe By: Boldsky

    Recipe Type: Beverage

    Serves: 2

    Ingredients
      • 2 tablespoons of sugar
      • 2 tablespoons of instant coffee powder
      • 1½ cups of warm milk
      • 2 tablespoons of cold water
      • 3-4 ice cubes
    How to Prepare

    • 1. Take a small bowl and add sugar, coffee powder and water in it.

      2. Now blend the ingredients until the mixture turns smooth and foamy.

      3. Continue to whisk until you get a thick foamy texture. You will also see that the colour of the mixture changes significantly.

      4. Once you get the desired result, half-fill two glasses with warm milk and add ice cubes in it.

      5. Now put dollops of whisked coffee into the cups and here's your dalgona coffee ready to drink.

    Instructions
    • Dalgona coffee is no doubt one of the things that got popular during the lockdown.
    Nutritional Information
    • People - 2
    • kcal - 192 kcal
    • Fat - 6 g
    • Protein - 6 g
    • Carbs - 29 g
    • Sugar - 27 g

    Things To Keep In Mind

    1. In order to make dalgona coffee, always use good-quality coffee powder.

    2. You can use whole fat milk as well for preparing dalgona coffee.

    3. In case you wish, you can boil the milk until it thickens slightly.

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 29, 2020, 18:30 [IST]
