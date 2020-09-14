Just In
Dahi Ki Chutney Recipe: How To Prepare Curd Chutney
You must have tried various chutneys so far but have you tried Dahi ki Chutney. It is also known as Dahi Lehsun Ki Chutney or Curd Garlic Chutney. You don't have to be surprised after hearing Dahi ki Chutney. It is one of the delicious and most-loved Indian dishes both in North and South India. Those who don't know, Dahi ki chutney is a vegetarian dish prepared using whisked curd, ginger, garlic, dried red chilies and some spices. You can have this chutney with your parathas at breakfast. You can also have it with samosa, litti, kachoris and momos as well.
Some people believe that this dish originated in Rajasthan. The chutney is usually red in colour and has a creamy and smooth texture. To know how this recipe is prepared, scroll down the article to read more.
Recipe By: Boldsky
Recipe Type: Vegetarian
Serves: 3
-
- 1 tablespoon oil
- 2-inch finely chopped ginger
- 8-10 dried red chili
- 7-8 cloves of garlic
- 2 tablespoon coriander seeds
- 1 cup of hot water
- 1 teaspoon cumin seeds
- ½ teaspoon pepper
For Tempering The Chutney
- 2-3 clove garlic (finely chopped)
- 2 tablespoons of oil
- 1 cup whisked curd
- 1 teaspoon cumin seeds
- 1 teaspoon mustard seeds
- 1 pinch hing
- 8-10 curry leaves
- 1 teaspoon salt
-
- First of all, you need to soak 8-10 dried red chilies in 1 cup of hot water.
- Now heat 1 tablespoon of oil in a pan.
- Add 7-8 garlic cloves.
- Saute the garlic on medium flame until they turn golden brown.
- After this, add 2-inch finely chopped ginger in the pan and saute for another 2-3 minutes.
- Now add the soaked dried red chilies and cook for two minutes on medium-high flame. Make sure the ingredients do not burn.
- Now add 2 tablespoons of coriander seeds along with 1 teaspoon of cumin seeds and ½ teaspoon of pepper.
- Once the spices release the aroma, turn off the flame and let them cool down.
- Now, you need to blend the spices into a smooth paste. In case, you need water, just add in little quantity.
- Now heat 2 tablespoons of oil in a Kadai and add 1 teaspoon of mustard seeds along with 1 teaspoon of cumin seeds.
- Once the seeds splutter, add 1 pinch of hing and 8-10 curry leaves.
- Add 2-3 cloves of garlic and saute for 2 minutes on medium flame.
- Now add the garlic chili paste into the Kadai and cook for 3-4 minutes.
- Lower the flame and then add 1 cup of whisked curd.
- Stir properly so that the curd and chili garlic paste combine with each other.
- Add 1 teaspoon of salt and mix well with the paste.
- Cover the lid of the pan and let the mixture cook for 10 minutes.
- Your Dahi Ki Chutney is finally ready.
- Serve it with kachoris, phulkas, samosa and momos.
- People - 3
- kcal - 833 kcal
- Fat - 0 g
- Protein - 0.7 g
- Carbs - 2.5 g
- Fiber - 0.6 g