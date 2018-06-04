How to prepare Dahi Bread Roll | Dahi Bread Roll | Boldsky

Instant recipes come as a saviour in the busy hours when we barely have time to switch on the stove, like this quick and easy dahi bread roll recipe! The best part about this 'no fry' roll recipe is that you can have it both as a breakfast or as a snack recipe! Let's quickly learn how to make dahi bread roll!

With the arrival of monsoon, we get into the mood to have something chatpata or spicy! Or on a rainy morning, when we are just not in a mood to make something boring, this recipe can come to your aid, as it hardly takes any time and yet gives you a delicious plate of 'no fry' bread rolls.

So, how do we make this easy yet tasty bread roll recipe? For this, we will only need carrots, onions, curd, bread and a few other ingredients for garnishing . As it is a "no fry" roll recipe, we'll just prepare our filling and add this to the bread rolls! Just a topping of curd, chilli powder and ketchup and voila! Your bread roll is ready to serve! To make it a spicy snacks recipe, add a handful of chopped green chillies on top and enjoy the goodness of a healthy snacks recipe when it is slightly drizzling outside!

To know the complete dahi bread roll recipe, watch our video attached with the article or simply go through the step-by-step procedure and tell us how did it turn out to be!

DAHI BREAD ROLL RECIPE| INSTANT DAHI BREAD ROLL RECIPE| QUICK AND EASY SNACKS RECIPE| DAHI BREAD ROLL RECIPE STEP BY STEP| DAHI BREAD ROLL VIDEO Dahi Bread Roll Recipe| Instant Dahi Bread Roll Recipe| Quick And Easy Snacks Recipe| Dahi Bread Roll Recipe Step By Step| Dahi Bread Roll Video Prep Time 10 Mins Cook Time 5M Total Time 15 Mins Recipe By: Kavya Recipe Type: Snacks Serves: 2 Ingredients 1. Water - ½ cup (to wet the bread) 2. Onion - 1 (chopped) 3. Carrot - 2 (grated) 4. Curd - 1 cup 5. Bread - 4 slices 6. Sugar - 1 tbsp 7. Chaat masala - ½ tsp 8. Salt - ½ tbsp 9. Cumin powder - 1/4th tbsp 10. Chilli powder - ½ tbsp How to Prepare 1. Add curd, sugar and salt in a bowl. 2. Beat the curd until it gets the smooth texture. 3. Keep the curd aside. 4. Cut the edges of the breads. 5. Peel the carrots and grate them properly. 6. Chop the onions finely. 7. Transfer everything into a bowl. 8. Mix both these together. 9. Add cumin powder and chaat masala. 10. Pour water on a plate and wet the breads. 11. Add the filling and close the ends. Make a roll. 12. Add curd, chilli powder and ketchup. 13. Garnish with coriander on top. Instructions 1. All the garnishing ingredients are optional. Feel free to choose your ingredients for garnishing according to your taste. In case you are making this for children, you may omit chilli powder and green chillies.

2. This super-healthy recipe should be made and taken instantly. Keeping it for long will make it really moist and the texture of this dish will not really please you. Nutritional Information Serving Size - 4 servings

Calories - 160 cal

Fat - 6g

Protein - 5g

Carbs - 24g

Fiber - 2g

