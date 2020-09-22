Crispy Falafel Recipe: How To Make Falafel At Your Home

1. First of all, rinse the soaked chickpeas and keep them under the fan to dry completely.

2. Now add chickpeas, chopped onions, cumin seeds, coriander seeds and cardamom along with cilantro, parsley, salt, baking powder, garlic cloves and black pepper in a food processor. Mince the ingredients well and then transfer the content into a bowl.

3. Now grease some oil on your hand and scoop small quantities of falafel mixture in your palm and give it a shape of a patty or a small ball.

4. Repeat the process until you have prepared small balls form the remaining mixture.

5. Let the balls refrigerate for at least 15 minutes. This will help in holding the balls firmly and prevent them from breaking.

6. Meanwhile preheat the oven to 375 Fahrenheit and grease its pan with ¼ teaspoon of vegetable oil.

7. Bake the falafel for 25-30 minutes by flipping them on each sides halfway through the baking.

8. Once the falafel are deep golden in colour from both sides, turn off the oven and take out the falafel.

9. Serve it hot with green chutney or store it in refrigerator for consuming it later.

10. You can also deep fry the falafel. For this, you need to heat 5-6 tablespoons of oil in a pan. Once the oil gets heated, add the falafel balls and fry them until golden brown from both the sides.