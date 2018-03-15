Congress Kadalekai Recipe | How To Make Masala Peanuts Chat | South Indian Spicy Salad Recipe | Cong

Congress Kadlekai Chat may confuse you with its big name but take it from us, it is hands down the best chat recipe we have ever come across in our lifelong search for tasty chats and salads. The addition of carrots with masala peanuts not only make it a delicious treat for our tummy but also gives it a healthy rendition that we can not have enough of.

Known in quite a few different names, congress kadalekai, congress kadale beeja chat or congress kadlekai kosambari, this recipe is quite famous in the southern part of India for any occasion or festival and we are totally passing it on as our favourite festive-time snack for this Ugadi season.

The best part of this recipe lies in the fact that you can literally make it within 5 minutes, just get a packet of spicy groundnut from the stores and you are good to go. We love our masala peanuts chat with a scoop of freshly grated carrots, coconuts and lime zest, which give us a tangy, fresh yet wholesome salad feels; but we believe that to make it to your favourite chat list, you can add on fruits and spices of your choice too and do not forget to share that recipe with us.

To try this recipe at home, click on the video or go through our easy and detailed step-by-step pictorial instructions and in no time, you will have a new favourite chat masala too! Happy munching!

Congress Kadalekai Recipe | How to Make Masala Peanuts Chat | Congress Kadale Beeja Chat Recipe | South Indian Salad Recipe

Prep Time: 5 Mins
Cook Time: 0M
Total Time: 5 Mins
Recipe By: Kavya
Recipe Type: Snacks/Salads/Appetizers
Serves: 3

Ingredients:
Congress Masala (Spicy Ground nuts) - 1 bowl
Grated Carrot - ½ cup
Chilli - 1 long green chilli, finely chopped
Tomato - ½ cup
Lime Juice - 1 tbsp
Coriander Leaves (chopped) - A handful
Salt - ½ tsp
Crushed peppercorn - ¼th tbsp
Grated Coconut - ½ cup

How to Prepare:
1. Take a bowl.
2. Add congress masala (spicy ground nuts), grated carrots, chillies, tomatoes, coconuts, coriander and mix everything well.
3. Add salt, crushed peppercorn and lime zest and give it a good stir. Blend everything carefully.
4. Serve it by garnishing coriander leaves on top. To make it a tid-bit more tangy, add on some more lemon juice.

Instructions:
1. To make the congress masala at home, roast the peanuts in a pan and add chilli powder, pepper powder, amchur powder, asafoetida and turmeric powder. Give it a good stir and your congress masala will be ready for a chat.

2. To avoid making it too spicy or in case you are making it for kids, avoid adding chillies and add a bit more lime zest instead, to give them a tangy fresh salad. Nutritional Information Serving Size - 100 g

Calories - 500 cal

