Valentine's Week 2021: Prepare This Chocolate Cake For Your Partner

1. First of all, you need to preheat the oven to 350°F.

2. Take a large mixing bowl and add all purpose flour, baking soda, baking powder and cocoa powder into it.

3. Mix everything we'll and then add sugar and salt into it.

4. Add ghee and two large eggs. Mix everything we'll. Make sure you blend well.

5. Now add a little quantity of milk while blending the ingredients well. Keep adding milk while blending everything.

6. Pour the warm water to ensure the consistency of the batter is not too thick. But you need to mix the batter while you add the warm water.

7. Mix well to make sure there are no lumps in the mixture.

8. Now take the cake baking mould or tin and grease it with ghee or butter. You can also place a parchment in it.

9. After this, you need to dust the cake tin with dry flour.

10. Now carefully pour the batter into the tin and bake for 30-40 minutes.

11. To check if the cake is baked well, insert a toothpick into it and see if it comes out clean. If yea, the cake is baked properly, else you'll have to bake for a few minutes more.

12. After you are done baking the cake, let it cool for 10 minutes, then take it out onto wire racks to begin the process of frosting.

Frosting:

1. First, melt butter in a bowl and then add cocoa powder into it.

2. Add milk and sugar into the mixture and beat the ingredients well.

3. Add vanilla extract.

4. Mix well and then add the frosting on the cake. Decorate the cake with some chocolate chips and chocolates of your choice.