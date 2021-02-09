Just In
- 44 min ago Tara Sutaria Looks Amazing In Her Ivory Embroidered Suit; You Can Wear It For Festive Events
-
- 1 hr ago Valentine's Week 2021: Heart-Touching Lines That You Can Send To Your Partner On Teddy Day
- 2 hrs ago Kajal Aggarwal Leaves Us Speechless With Her Incredible Ethnic Fashion Looks In Her Latest Covershoot
- 2 hrs ago Can Broccoli Help Fight Flu And Common Cold Symptoms?
Don't Miss
- News Robert Vadra gets protection from arrest till Feb 24 in money laundering case
- Education TNPSC Group 1 Prelims Result 2021 Declared At tnpsc.gov.in
- Sports India vs England, 1st Test: Anderson's double strike reminded me of Flintoff in 2005 Ashes: Root
- Automobiles Tata Tiago Colour Options To Be Reshuffled: Discontinue Yellow & Replace With New Arizona Blue
- Finance LIC IPO: Up To 10% To Be Reserved For Policyholders
- Technology How To Get 10GB Data For 20 Days From BSNL
- Movies Richa Chadha Shares Narcissism Checklist After Kangana's Self Praise; Hansal Mehta Flaunts His Cooking Talent
- Travel Best Places To Visit In Sikkim In February
Valentine's Week 2021: Prepare This Chocolate Cake For Your Partner
Chocolate Day marks the third day of Valentine's Week. It is observed on 9 February every year. Couples give each other various chocolates to express their love and passion.
When it comes to making one's partner feel special, couples often do adorable things.
You too can do one such thing and that is baking a delicious cake for your partner.
This year make your partner feel special by preparing a delicious chocolate cake. To help you with this, we have brought an easy to make chocolate cake recipe.
Recipe By: Boldsky
Recipe Type: Dessert
Serves: 4
-
- 1¾ cups of all purpose flour
- ¾ cup of cocoa powder (unsweetened)
- 1½ teaspoon of baking powder
- 1½ teaspoon baking soda
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 2 cups of granulated sugar
- 2 large eggs
- 1 cup milk
- ½ cup of ghee or any vegetable oil
- 2 teaspoons of vanilla extract
- 1 cup of warm water
For Frosting
- 4 teaspoons of butter
- ⅔ cup unsweetened cocoa powder
- 3 cups of powdered sugar or icing sugar
- ⅓ cup milk
- 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
-
1. First of all, you need to preheat the oven to 350°F.
2. Take a large mixing bowl and add all purpose flour, baking soda, baking powder and cocoa powder into it.
3. Mix everything we'll and then add sugar and salt into it.
4. Add ghee and two large eggs. Mix everything we'll. Make sure you blend well.
5. Now add a little quantity of milk while blending the ingredients well. Keep adding milk while blending everything.
6. Pour the warm water to ensure the consistency of the batter is not too thick. But you need to mix the batter while you add the warm water.
7. Mix well to make sure there are no lumps in the mixture.
8. Now take the cake baking mould or tin and grease it with ghee or butter. You can also place a parchment in it.
9. After this, you need to dust the cake tin with dry flour.
10. Now carefully pour the batter into the tin and bake for 30-40 minutes.
11. To check if the cake is baked well, insert a toothpick into it and see if it comes out clean. If yea, the cake is baked properly, else you'll have to bake for a few minutes more.
12. After you are done baking the cake, let it cool for 10 minutes, then take it out onto wire racks to begin the process of frosting.
Frosting:
1. First, melt butter in a bowl and then add cocoa powder into it.
2. Add milk and sugar into the mixture and beat the ingredients well.
3. Add vanilla extract.
4. Mix well and then add the frosting on the cake. Decorate the cake with some chocolate chips and chocolates of your choice.
- This year make your partner feel special by preparing a delicious chocolate cake. To help you with this, we have brought an easy to make chocolate cake recipe.
- People - 4
- kcal - 351 kcal
- Fat - 12 g
- Carbs - 55 g
- Sugar - 36 g
- Fiber - 4 g