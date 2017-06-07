Easy Chicken Roast In A Pressure Cooker Recipes oi-Staff

Chicken dishes are very popular during the Ramzan season. Chicken is a good food item to eat when breaking the fast. It is a lean protein, which means that it has a very low fat content.

Therefore, it is healthier for you when compared to the red meat products, such as beef and mutton. It has low levels of cholesterol and is good for anyone who is struggling to maintain their cholesterol levels.

During the fast of Ramzan, it is important to make sure that your food contains all the nutrients that your body needs. During the period of the fast, the body is in a condition of starvation and deprivation. To refuel the body, you need to eat a balanced diet when you break the fast.

The dish we bring to you today is a variation of the traditional chicken roast. While the traditional chicken roast is seared off in a pan and then transferred to an oven, this recipe calls for the chicken to be cooked in a pressure cooker. It is therefore very easy to cook this, which can be prepared for either Iftar or Suhoor.

