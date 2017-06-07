ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Easy Chicken Roast In A Pressure Cooker

    Posted By: Subodini Menon
    |

    Chicken dishes are very popular during the Ramzan season. Chicken is a good food item to eat when breaking the fast. It is a lean protein, which means that it has a very low fat content.

    Therefore, it is healthier for you when compared to the red meat products, such as beef and mutton. It has low levels of cholesterol and is good for anyone who is struggling to maintain their cholesterol levels.

    During the fast of Ramzan, it is important to make sure that your food contains all the nutrients that your body needs. During the period of the fast, the body is in a condition of starvation and deprivation. To refuel the body, you need to eat a balanced diet when you break the fast.

    The dish we bring to you today is a variation of the traditional chicken roast. While the traditional chicken roast is seared off in a pan and then transferred to an oven, this recipe calls for the chicken to be cooked in a pressure cooker. It is therefore very easy to cook this, which can be prepared for either Iftar or Suhoor.

    Easy Chicken Roast In A Pressure Cooker
    [ of 5 - Users]
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue