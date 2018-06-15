Chicken Pasande, चिकन पसंदे | Chicken recipe | Dinner recipe | ऐसे बनायें चिकन पसंदे | Boldsky

Chicken pasanda has got this particular name because once you taste it, it indeed becomes your pasandida (favourite) recipe. Chicken pasanda can be cooked exactly like mutton pasanda. So if you prefer mutton, try the same recipe for mutton pasanda.

Chicken pasanda gets its unique flavour quotients from the nutty paste and the blend of ground spices, which lend this dish a stunning flavour platter and makes it stand far apart from the regular chicken recipes that we usually cook. For any festival or an exciting family dinner, this creamy and delicious chicken recipe is a must!

Though chicken pasanda or chicken pasande requires a number of ingredients and a few crucial steps, making this dish is not a fussy task. The most important step of this recipe is marinating the chicken for 8-9 hours. By marinating it in curd and ginger garlic paste, we allow the chicken pieces to be extremely tender and soak the goodness of curd. Another vital step for this recipe is to carefully roast the dry spices and almonds. Grinding all the important spices will give it the essential flavours of chicken pasanda and make it mouth-wateringly tasty!

Before we jump into the details of this mouth-salivating chicken recipe, let's learn a few quick facts about this recipe. Chicken pasanda originally roots from the authentic recipe journals of the Mughals. It is said that this particular recipe was one of the favourites for Mughal emperors, hence it acquired the name pasanda or pasande, which means favourite.

Now let's quickly take a look at the chicken pasanda recipe and do not forget to watch the video with the volume on!

CHICKEN PASANDA RECIPE | CHICKEN PASANDE RECIPE | HOW TO MAKE CHICKEN PASANDA| CHICKEN PASANADA STEP BY STEP| CHICKEN PASANDA VIDEO Chicken Pasanda Recipe | Chicken Pasande Recipe | How To Make Chicken Pasanda| Chicken Pasanada Step By Step| Chicken Pasanda Video Prep Time 10 Hours0 Mins Cook Time 35M Total Time 10 Hours35 Mins Recipe By: Boldsky Recipe Type: Main course Serves: 3-4 Ingredients 1. Chicken (boneless) - 1 kg 2. Curd (whisked) - 325 g 3. Ginger-garlic paste - 3 tbsp 4. Salt - as required 5. Onion - 5-6 6. Bay leaf - 1 7. Cinnamon - 2 8. Cardamom - 2 9. Black pepper - 9-10 10. Cloves - 2 11. Star anise - 1 12. Javitri (mace) - a few 13. Oil - ½ cup 14. Kasuri methi - 2 tbsp 15. Almonds - 6-7 16. Poppy seeds - 1+1/2 tbsp 17. Roasted chickpeas - 2 tbsp How to Prepare 1. Marinate the chicken for 8 hours. 2. Take a pan and add garam masala, onions and saute it till the onions turn red. 3. Add marinated chicken pieces when the onions turn red and mix everything properly. 4. Cook the chicken in medium to low flame and keep stirring. 5. When the chicken is cooked, taste the salt amount. 6. Roast the kasuri methi, almonds, poppy seeds and grind them all together with roasted chickpeas. 7. Once the chicken is cooked properly, switch off the oven, add the ground spices and keep the lid closed. 8. Serve after 20 minutes. Instructions 1. We will not add any water to make this recipe. It will be ideally cooked in the curd and the water that chicken will release while cooking.

2. After adding the whole ground spices, switch off the oven and keep the lid closed for at least 20 minutes. It will allow the chicken pieces to get imbued in the flavours of all the spices.

3. Marinating it for 8-9 hours is a must. It will make sure that the chicken pieces are tender enough to be cooked. Nutritional Information Serving size - 1 bowl

Calories - 668 cal

Fat - 47 g

Protein - 13 g

Carbs - 48 g

Fiber - 48 g

