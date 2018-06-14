Kolhapuri Chicken Recipe | ऐसे बनाएं Hot और Spicy कोल्हापुरी चिकन, Non-Veg Dinner recipe | Boldsky

So what is the formula to make a chicken recipe to absolute perfection? Is it just the blend of spices, how many spices you add or a few techniques? We say, it's the marriage of all the spices with marinated chicken, lending that heavenly taste which will satiate your taste buds and tell you a thing or two about the traditional chicken recipes of India where culture and cuisines are woven together, just so beautifully.

Chicken Kolhapuri recipe is a cuisine of Maharashtra, the land of valour and rich culture. Aptly justifying the culture of Maharashtra, chicken kolhapuri recipe is a concoction of all the strong spices, blended perfectly with coconut milk to lend a creamy texture. One quick tip, this flavourful chicken recipe will need the dry roasting and the ground spices as mentioned in the recipe. So do not skip any spice ingredients or steps.

Kolhapuri chicken will be one spicy recipe, so if you want to mellow down the spices, add less red chillies and chilli powder. To balance out the flavours, marinate the chicken pieces with curd and all the mentioned ingredients in the recipe. It will cater the creamy texture to the chicken pieces and the balance out the strong flavours of the recipe.

To know how to make this chicken kolhapuri recipe, quickly see the video attached with the recipe pictures or follow our step by step instructions.

CHICKEN KOLHAPURI RECIPE| KOLHAPURI CHICKEN RECIPE| CHICKEN RECIPES| CHICKEN KOLHAPURI STEP BY STEP| CHICKEN KOLHAPURI VIDEO Chicken Kolhapuri Recipe| Kolhapuri Chicken Recipe| Chicken Recipes| Chicken Kolhapuri Step By Step| Chicken Kolhapuri Video Prep Time 10 Mins Cook Time 50M Total Time 1 Hours0 Mins Recipe By: Boldsky Team Recipe Type: Main-course Serves: 4-5 Ingredients Dry coconut (grated) - 2 tbsp Sesame seeds - 2 tbsp Poppy seeds - 2 tbsp Mustard seeds - ½ tbsp Methi seeds - 1/4th tbsp Cumin powder - 1+1/2 tbsp Coriander seeds - 3 tbsp Cinnamon - 1 Cardamom - green - 3, black - 1 Cloves - 3-5 Black pepper - 7-8 Onion - 2 Garlic - 9-10 Ginger (paste) - 1 tbsp Tomatoes - 2 Chicken - 700 g Chilli powder - 2 tbsp Turmeric - 1/4th tbsp Salt - as desired Coconut milk - 1/4th cup How to Prepare 1. Dry roast the coconut with poppy seeds and sesame seeds. 2. Let it cool for a while. 3. Take a pan and add oil. 4. Add mustard seeds, methi seeds, cumin powder, and coriander seeds. 5. Saute it and add garam masala. 6. Stir it for a minute and add onions. 7. Add red chillies and keep sautéing. 8. When the onion turns golden brown, add ginger and garlic. 9. Mix everything together and let it cool down. 10. Marinate the chicken pieces with chilli powder, turmeric and salt. 11. Grind the dry roast masalas. 12. Take a mixing jar, add tomatoes, onions, spices and grind everything together. 13. Add the dry roast masala paste and grind once again to a fine paste. 14. Take a pan and add the chicken pieces. 15. When the chicken pieces are cooked almost 70%, add the spices and close the lid to cook everything properly. 16. Add coconut milk when chicken pieces are cooked properly. 17. Mix everything together and keep the lid closed. 18. Garnish with coriander leaves and enjoy the Kolhapuri chicken. Instructions 1. Marinate with curd to get the creamy texture and make it more flavourful.

2. Add less red chillies in case you are making this for children. Nutritional Information Serving size - 1 piece (80 g)

Calories - 99 cal

Fat - 6g

Protein - 5.9g

Carbs - 5.4g

Fiber - 1.6g

