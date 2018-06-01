Chicken Biryani recipe | ऐसे बनायें चिकन बिरयानी; Watch Video | Boldsky

Chicken biryani! Just the sweet name of biryani is enough to invoke a feeling of joy in our heart! But why do we cherish this dish so much? Because where else would you get a pot of chicken and rice, cooked in the aroma of all the stunning Indian spices, imbued with the juice of the chicken and the end result being an utterly delicious pot of rice and chicken, offering you the best of flavours in a single platter?

India is rich with an array of delicious cuisines and chicken biryani recipe has to be one of the most renowned dishes among them. The combo of tender and juicy chicken, the best of Indian spices and rice cooked in the same closed lid pot produce a dish that just not the Indians but the whole world devours in!

Although, there are many regional versions of this dish, for example, Hyderabad is known for its famous Hyderabadi chicken biryani and Kolkata caters you a special version of the chicken biryani platter with a juicy aloo, here we are trying to show you the easiest method of cooking chicken biryani and how easily it can be made, which is less time consuming.

Note: To make the biryani rice, cook it till 50-60% and strain it after that. As we will again cook it afterwards with chicken, initially it should be cooked only 50%. For the heart of the biryani, our chicken pieces should be marinated with curd and spices to extract the best of flavours from the chicken pieces.

While cooking the biryani, the pot must be closed with a lid always, be it with wheat dough or in a pressure cooker. As only when no smoke can leave the pot, it will be cooked thoroughly and all the spices can ooze out and fuse with the rice.

Just talking about chicken biryani makes our mouth salivating! Without any more delay, let's quickly learn how to make this tasty chicken biryani recipe easily!

CHICKEN BIRYANI RECIPE | HOW TO MAKE CHICKEN BIRYANI | HOMEMADE DUM CHICKEN BIRYANI RECIPE| CHICKEN BIRYANI STEP BY STEP| CHICKEN BIRYANI VIDEO Chicken Biryani Recipe | How To Make Chicken Biryani | Homemade Dum Chicken Biryani Recipe| Chicken Biryani Step By Step| Chicken Biryani Video Prep Time 30 Mins Cook Time 1H0M Total Time 1 Hours30 Mins Recipe By: Jyoti Jali Recipe Type: Main Course Serves: 4-5 Ingredients 1. Basmati rice - 2 cups 2. Star anise - 2-3 3. Jeera (sahi) - 2 tbsp 4. Kewra essence - a few drops 5. Tej pata (bay leaf) - 1 6. Saffron - a pinch 7. Big elaichi - 2 8. Cinnamon - 2 9. Hari elaichi (green cardamom) - 2 10. Jeera (cumin seeds) - 2 tsp 11. Cloves - 2 12. Chicken - one full chicken 13. Onions - 4 (finely chopped) 14. Tomatoes - 6 medium sized 15. Ginger paste - 1 tbsp 16. Garlic paste - 1 tbsp 17. Green chillies - 4 18. Turmeric - 1 tsp 19. Chilli powder - 2 tsp 19. Salt - As per taste 21. Chicken masala - 2 tbsp 22. Garam masala - 1 tbsp 23. Curd - ½ cup (fresh) 24. Fried onions - a handful 25. Mint leaves - a few 26. Coriander powder - 1 tsp 27. Mustard oil - ½ cup 28. Powdered star anise - ¼th tsp How to Prepare 1. Take a pan, add 4 tbsp of oil and 3 finely chopped onion pieces. 2. Fry the onion till it turns golden brown. 3. Add ginger-garlic paste. 4. Sauté it for 2 minutes. 5. Add tomato puree and chopped green chillies. 6. Stir the mixture till the oil oozes out. 7. Add curd, salt, red chilli powder, turmeric, chicken masala and garam masala together. 8. Stir it for a minute and then add the chicken pieces. 9. Coat the chicken in the mixture properly. 10. Add water and let it cook for 15 minutes. 11. Take a pot and layer it with one layer of chicken gravy. 12. Add another layer of basmati rice and diluted garam masala mixture. 13. Add fried onions and mint leaves. 14. Add a layer of chicken and repeat the same process. 15. Seal the pot with wheat dough. 16. Then, place it on a hot tawa. 17. Let it cook in steam for 15-20 minutes. 18. Open the pot and serve it with eggs on top. Instructions 1. Initially, cook the rice till 50-60% and strain it afterwards, to make sure your biryani rice will be cooked thoroughly with the chicken pieces.

