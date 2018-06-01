Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

Chicken Biryani Recipe | How To Make Chicken Biryani | Homemade Dum Chicken Biryani Recipe

Written By:
Chicken Biryani recipe | ऐसे बनायें चिकन बिरयानी; Watch Video | Boldsky

Chicken biryani! Just the sweet name of biryani is enough to invoke a feeling of joy in our heart! But why do we cherish this dish so much? Because where else would you get a pot of chicken and rice, cooked in the aroma of all the stunning Indian spices, imbued with the juice of the chicken and the end result being an utterly delicious pot of rice and chicken, offering you the best of flavours in a single platter?

India is rich with an array of delicious cuisines and chicken biryani recipe has to be one of the most renowned dishes among them. The combo of tender and juicy chicken, the best of Indian spices and rice cooked in the same closed lid pot produce a dish that just not the Indians but the whole world devours in!

chicken biryani recipe

Although, there are many regional versions of this dish, for example, Hyderabad is known for its famous Hyderabadi chicken biryani and Kolkata caters you a special version of the chicken biryani platter with a juicy aloo, here we are trying to show you the easiest method of cooking chicken biryani and how easily it can be made, which is less time consuming.

Note: To make the biryani rice, cook it till 50-60% and strain it after that. As we will again cook it afterwards with chicken, initially it should be cooked only 50%. For the heart of the biryani, our chicken pieces should be marinated with curd and spices to extract the best of flavours from the chicken pieces.

While cooking the biryani, the pot must be closed with a lid always, be it with wheat dough or in a pressure cooker. As only when no smoke can leave the pot, it will be cooked thoroughly and all the spices can ooze out and fuse with the rice.

Just talking about chicken biryani makes our mouth salivating! Without any more delay, let's quickly learn how to make this tasty chicken biryani recipe easily!

TAG US! Do not forget to tag us in your chicken biryani recipe pictures with the hashtag #cookingwithboldskyliving or @boldskyliving in Facebook and Instagram.

CHICKEN BIRYANI RECIPE | HOW TO MAKE CHICKEN BIRYANI | HOMEMADE DUM CHICKEN BIRYANI RECIPE| CHICKEN BIRYANI STEP BY STEP| CHICKEN BIRYANI VIDEO
Chicken Biryani Recipe | How To Make Chicken Biryani | Homemade Dum Chicken Biryani Recipe| Chicken Biryani Step By Step| Chicken Biryani Video
Prep Time
30 Mins
Cook Time
1H0M
Total Time
1 Hours30 Mins

Recipe By: Jyoti Jali

Recipe Type: Main Course

Serves: 4-5

Ingredients

  • 1. Basmati rice - 2 cups

    2. Star anise - 2-3

    3. Jeera (sahi) - 2 tbsp

    4. Kewra essence - a few drops

    5. Tej pata (bay leaf) - 1

    6. Saffron - a pinch

    7. Big elaichi - 2

    8. Cinnamon - 2

    9. Hari elaichi (green cardamom) - 2

    10. Jeera (cumin seeds) - 2 tsp

    11. Cloves - 2

    12. Chicken - one full chicken

    13. Onions - 4 (finely chopped)

    14. Tomatoes - 6 medium sized

    15. Ginger paste - 1 tbsp

    16. Garlic paste - 1 tbsp

    17. Green chillies - 4

    18. Turmeric - 1 tsp

    19. Chilli powder - 2 tsp

    19. Salt - As per taste

    21. Chicken masala - 2 tbsp

    22. Garam masala - 1 tbsp

    23. Curd - ½ cup (fresh)

    24. Fried onions - a handful

    25. Mint leaves - a few

    26. Coriander powder - 1 tsp

    27. Mustard oil - ½ cup

    28. Powdered star anise - ¼th tsp

Red Rice Kanda Poha
How to Prepare

  • 1. Take a pan, add 4 tbsp of oil and 3 finely chopped onion pieces.

    2. Fry the onion till it turns golden brown.

    3. Add ginger-garlic paste.

    4. Sauté it for 2 minutes.

    5. Add tomato puree and chopped green chillies.

    6. Stir the mixture till the oil oozes out.

    7. Add curd, salt, red chilli powder, turmeric, chicken masala and garam masala together.

    8. Stir it for a minute and then add the chicken pieces.

    9. Coat the chicken in the mixture properly.

    10. Add water and let it cook for 15 minutes.

    11. Take a pot and layer it with one layer of chicken gravy.

    12. Add another layer of basmati rice and diluted garam masala mixture.

    13. Add fried onions and mint leaves.

    14. Add a layer of chicken and repeat the same process.

    15. Seal the pot with wheat dough.

    16. Then, place it on a hot tawa.

    17. Let it cook in steam for 15-20 minutes.

    18. Open the pot and serve it with eggs on top.

Instructions
  • 1. Initially, cook the rice till 50-60% and strain it afterwards, to make sure your biryani rice will be cooked thoroughly with the chicken pieces.
  • 2. The list of spices is long but to produce the best version of chicken biryani, these are crucial. Try to add them in the right quantity.
Nutritional Information
  • Serving Size - 1 bowl ( 285 gm)
  • Calories - 454 cal
  • Fat - 22.6g
  • Protein - 20.4g
  • Carbs - 41.6g
  • Fiber - 1.8g

STEP BY STEP : HOW TO MAKE CHICKEN BIRYANI RECIPE

1. Take a pan, add 4 tbsp of oil and 3 finely chopped onion pieces.

chicken biryani recipe

2. Fry the onion till it turns golden brown.

chicken biryani recipe

3. Add ginger-garlic paste.

chicken biryani recipe

4. Sauté it for 2 minutes.

chicken biryani recipe

5. Add tomato puree and chopped green chillies.

chicken biryani recipe

6. Stir the mixture till the oil oozes out.

chicken biryani recipe

7. Add curd, salt, red chilli powder, turmeric, chicken masala and garam masala together.

chicken biryani recipe
chicken biryani recipe
chicken biryani recipe
chicken biryani recipe
chicken biryani recipe
chicken biryani recipe

8. Stir it for a minute and then add the chicken pieces.

chicken biryani recipe

9. Coat the chicken in the mixture properly.

chicken biryani recipe

10. Add water and let it cook for 15 minutes.

chicken biryani recipe
chicken biryani recipe

11. Take a pot and layer it with one layer of chicken gravy.

chicken biryani recipe

12. Add another layer of basmati rice and diluted garam masala mixture.

chicken biryani recipe

13. Add fried onions and mint leaves.

chicken biryani recipe
chicken biryani recipe

14. Add a layer of chicken and repeat the same process.

chicken biryani recipe

15. Seal the pot with wheat dough.

chicken biryani recipe

16. Then, place it on a hot tawa.

chicken biryani recipe

17. Let it cook in steam for 15-20 minutes.

chicken biryani recipe

18. Open the pot and serve it with eggs on top.

chicken biryani recipe
chicken biryani recipe

Related Articles

    [ 3.5 of 5 - 64 Users]
    Read more about: chicken recipes iftar recipes
    Story first published: Friday, June 1, 2018, 20:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 1, 2018
    Subscribe Newsletter
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue