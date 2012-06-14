Chicken Bhatti Chaat Recipe Recipes oi-Staff

Chicken chaat is not exactly a commonly made chaat recipe. Even more uncommon is the concept of using Bhatti masala in it. This unique Indian chicken recipe is thus perfect to surprise your guests.

Bhatti masala is of course the prime ingredient of this chaat recipe.

It can either be bought readymade from the spice stores or you can learn to make it at home. A detailed procedure for the Bhatti masala is given here.

Chicken chaat is very popular among non-vegetarians who would like to enjoy some juicy meat with the flavour of the chaats. It is a quick recipe though it takes a bit of preparation time. If you have everything ready, you can serve it in minutes. Here is how you can go about it.

Prep Time 20 Mins Cook Time 40M Total Time 1 Hours Recipe By: Boldsky Staff Recipe Type: Snacks Serves: 3 Ingredients Coriander seeds - ½ tsp Fenugreek (methi) dried - ½ tsp Peppercorn - ½ tsp Garam masala - ½ tsp Cumin seeds - ½ tsp Red chilli powder - 1 pinch Chicken (boneless) small-sized pieces - 10 Lemons - 2 (juiced) Ginger and garlic paste - 1 tbsp Onion - 1 (chopped) Tomato - 1 (diced and chopped) Sprouts - 1 cup Pineapple - 4 slices Grapes (black) - 1 cup Cucumber - ½ (sliced) Lettuce - 4 leaves Chaat masala - 1 tsp Red chilli powder - ½ tsp Black salt - 1 tsp Oil - 1 tbsp How to Prepare 1. First, grind all the ingredients of the Bhatti masala in a blender. 2. Marinate the chicken pieces with this masala, salt and squeeze a lemon into it. 3. Leave it for half an hour while you chop the rest of the fruits and vegetables. 4. Heat oil in a shallow pan and saute the chicken pieces in it. 5.Cover and cook the chicken for 10 minutes on low flame. 6. Assemble all the chopped vegetables and fruits with the sprouts in a bowl. Toss the fried chicken pieces into it. 7. Season it with chaat masala and red chilli powder. Squeeze the other lemon into it. Sprinkle black salt. 8. Toss it up nicely and then refrigerate the chaat. 9. Serve chicken bhatti chaat chilled to your guests. Instructions Garam masala and other spices too can be included while adding the masala. Nutritional Information Serving size - 1 serve
Calories - 220 cal
Fat - 5 g
Carbohydrates - 6 g
Sugar - 2 g
Fibre - 1 g

