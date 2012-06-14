Just In
- 1 hr ago Mango Mousse Recipe: Here’s How You Can Prepare It At Home
- 1 hr ago Jiya Shankar Aka Susheela Of Kaatelal & Sons Shares More About Her Personal Fashion And Trends She Follows
- 2 hrs ago ZyCoV-D Could Be The Fourth COVID-19 Vaccine To Get Approval In India: All You Need To Know
- 2 hrs ago On Suhana Khan’s Birthday, Her 3 Makeup Looks That Proves Accentuating ‘One’ Feature Can Get You Perfect Look
Don't Miss
- Technology Flipkart Oppo Fantastic Days Sale: Discount Offers On Oppo Smartphones
- Movies Spoiler Alert! Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 To Take A Leap; Krishna Will Lose His Memory
- News Over 8,800 affected by black fungus, 23,000 vials sent to states: Govt
- Sports Arteta: Arsenal rid of those trying to hurt the club and winning Champions League has to be the aim
- Automobiles Mahindra XUV700 Spied Testing Once Again: Might Get Different Tunes For The Diesel Engine
- Finance Indian Stock Markets Performance Last Week And Week Ahead To May 28, 2021
- Education Assam HS TET Result 2021: SEBA Revises SSA Assam Higher Secondary TET Result 2021
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Himachal Pradesh In June
Chicken Bhatti Chaat Recipe
Chicken chaat is not exactly a commonly made chaat recipe. Even
more uncommon is the concept of using Bhatti masala in it. This
unique Indian chicken recipe is thus perfect to surprise your
guests.
Bhatti masala is of course the prime ingredient of this chaat recipe.
It can either be bought readymade from the spice stores or you can learn to make it at home. A detailed procedure for the Bhatti masala is given here.
Chicken chaat is very popular among non-vegetarians who would like to enjoy some juicy meat with the flavour of the chaats. It is a quick recipe though it takes a bit of preparation time. If you have everything ready, you can serve it in minutes. Here is how you can go about it.
Recipe By: Boldsky Staff
Recipe Type: Snacks
Serves: 3
-
Coriander seeds - ½ tsp
Fenugreek (methi) dried - ½ tsp
Peppercorn - ½ tsp
Garam masala - ½ tsp
Cumin seeds - ½ tsp
Red chilli powder - 1 pinch
Chicken (boneless) small-sized pieces - 10
Lemons - 2 (juiced)
Ginger and garlic paste - 1 tbsp
Onion - 1 (chopped)
Tomato - 1 (diced and chopped)
Sprouts - 1 cup
Pineapple - 4 slices
Grapes (black) - 1 cup
Cucumber - ½ (sliced)
Lettuce - 4 leaves
Chaat masala - 1 tsp
Red chilli powder - ½ tsp
Black salt - 1 tsp
Oil - 1 tbsp
-
1. First, grind all the ingredients of the Bhatti masala in a blender.
2. Marinate the chicken pieces with this masala, salt and squeeze a lemon into it.
3. Leave it for half an hour while you chop the rest of the fruits and vegetables.
4. Heat oil in a shallow pan and saute the chicken pieces in it.
5.Cover and cook the chicken for 10 minutes on low flame.
6. Assemble all the chopped vegetables and fruits with the sprouts in a bowl. Toss the fried chicken pieces into it.
7. Season it with chaat masala and red chilli powder. Squeeze the other lemon into it. Sprinkle black salt.
8. Toss it up nicely and then refrigerate the chaat.
9. Serve chicken bhatti chaat chilled to your guests.
- Garam masala and other spices too can be included while adding the masala.
- Serving size - 1 serve
- Calories - 220 cal
- Fat - 5 g
- Carbohydrates - 6 g
- Sugar - 2 g
- Fibre - 1 g
Boldsky - Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to Boldsky.