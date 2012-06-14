ENGLISH

    Chicken Bhatti Chaat Recipe

    Posted By: Staff
    |

    Chicken chaat is not exactly a commonly made chaat recipe. Even more uncommon is the concept of using Bhatti masala in it. This unique Indian chicken recipe is thus perfect to surprise your guests.
    Bhatti masala is of course the prime ingredient of this chaat recipe.

    It can either be bought readymade from the spice stores or you can learn to make it at home. A detailed procedure for the Bhatti masala is given here.

    Chicken chaat is very popular among non-vegetarians who would like to enjoy some juicy meat with the flavour of the chaats. It is a quick recipe though it takes a bit of preparation time. If you have everything ready, you can serve it in minutes. Here is how you can go about it.

    Chicken Bhatti Chaat Recipe | How To Prepare Chicken Bhatti Chaat Recipe At Home | Chicken Bhatti Chaat |
    Prep Time
    20 Mins
    Cook Time
    40M
    Total Time
    1 Hours

    Recipe By: Boldsky Staff

    Recipe Type: Snacks

    Serves: 3

    Ingredients

    • Coriander seeds - ½ tsp

      Fenugreek (methi) dried - ½ tsp

      Peppercorn - ½ tsp

      Garam masala - ½ tsp

      Cumin seeds - ½ tsp

      Red chilli powder - 1 pinch

      Chicken (boneless) small-sized pieces - 10

      Lemons - 2 (juiced)

      Ginger and garlic paste - 1 tbsp

      Onion - 1 (chopped)

      Tomato - 1 (diced and chopped)

      Sprouts - 1 cup

      Pineapple - 4 slices

      Grapes (black) - 1 cup

      Cucumber - ½ (sliced)

      Lettuce - 4 leaves

      Chaat masala - 1 tsp

      Red chilli powder - ½ tsp

      Black salt - 1 tsp

      Oil - 1 tbsp

    How to Prepare

    • 1. First, grind all the ingredients of the Bhatti masala in a blender.

      2. Marinate the chicken pieces with this masala, salt and squeeze a lemon into it.

      3. Leave it for half an hour while you chop the rest of the fruits and vegetables.

      4. Heat oil in a shallow pan and saute the chicken pieces in it.

      5.Cover and cook the chicken for 10 minutes on low flame.

      6. Assemble all the chopped vegetables and fruits with the sprouts in a bowl. Toss the fried chicken pieces into it.

      7. Season it with chaat masala and red chilli powder. Squeeze the other lemon into it. Sprinkle black salt.

      8. Toss it up nicely and then refrigerate the chaat.

      9. Serve chicken bhatti chaat chilled to your guests.

    Instructions
    • Garam masala and other spices too can be included while adding the masala.
    Nutritional Information
    • Serving size - 1 serve
    • Calories - 220 cal
    • Fat - 5 g
    • Carbohydrates - 6 g
    • Sugar - 2 g
    • Fibre - 1 g

