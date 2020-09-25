Chana Masala Recipe: How To Prepare This Delicious Recipe At Your Home

1. First of all, you need to soak 1 cup of chickpeas overnight to prepare delicious chana masala.

2. In the morning, drain the water and rinse the chickpeas. Now boil them in a pressure cooker with 3 cups of water and 1 teaspoon of salt. Boil the chickpeas for two whistles and then turn off the flame and let the pressure cooker release the steam.

3. Heat a pan and add 2 tablespoons of mustard oil and add whole spices such as cinnamon stick, bay leaf, peppercorns, cumin seeds, cloves and cardamoms.

4. Let the whole spices sizzle for 10-20 seconds on medium flame.

5. Now add finely chopped onions and chilies and saute until the onions turn translucent. Make sure you saute on medium flame.

6. Add ginger-garlic paste and saute for another 2-3minutes on medium flame.

7. At this point, add tomato puree or finely chopped tomatoes. It is advisable that you use the puree as this will enhance the taste.

8. Stir well and cook for 5-7 minutes.

9. Now it is time to add spices such as coriander powder, cumin powder, turmeric powder and garam masala. Cook the spices for 1 minute on medium flame.

10. Now add the boiled chickpeas in the pan and mix well with the spices and tomato puree.

11. You can also add chana masala and salt according to the taste.

12. Add 1½ cups of water to the pan or as per the consistency you want.

13. Cover the pan with a lid and let the chana cook for 15 minutes on medium flame.

14. After 15 minutes open the lid and stir the chana.

15. Now add the crushed Kasoori methi along with the chopped cilantro.

16. Serve the chana masala along with jeera rice, pulao, butter roti or naan.