Chana Dal Cutlets, Kebabs recipe | ऐसे बनायें चना दाल कटलेट्स | Boldsky

Chana dal cutlet recipe is the easiest snacks that we have ever made. But more than the easy recipe, what made us hooked to this recipe is the taste of crispy chana dal cutlets and how nutritious the cutlets turned out to be!

Also known by the name chana dal tikki, this cutlet recipe works so well as a healthy, protein snacks recipe or as a starter recipe. The best part of this recipe is that for the cutlets, we only need chana dal and a few essential spices.

To make a batter for the chana dal cutlets, we need to soak the chana dal first for 4-5 hours. After that, we will simply grind the dal with a few spices and make circular shape cutlet balls which will be fried and served with green chutney.

But before we jump into the recipe, let's learn a few quick facts about Chana dal cutlet recipe and how it can contribute to our nutrition. Chana dal contains a high level of fiber and helps us in lowering our cholesterol level. It is also a rich source of zinc, folate calcium and protein. Hence, this appetizer recipe can be passed as a healthy starter which will nourish your body along with making amends with your cravings.

Now that we have learnt enough facts about chana dal recipe, let's quickly go and see the simple video or step by step instructions to make this easily at home.

CHANA DAL CUTLET RECIPE| CHANA DAL TIKKI RECIPE| EASY VEG CUTLET RECIPE| CHANA DAL CUTLET STEP BY STEP| CHANA DAL VIDEO Chana Dal Cutlet Recipe| Chana Dal Tikki Recipe| Easy Veg Cutlet Recipe| Chana Dal Cutlet Step By Step| Chana Dal Video Prep Time 4 Hours0 Mins Cook Time 10M Total Time 4 Hours10 Mins Recipe By: Reena Pandey Recipe Type: Appetizer Serves: 2 Ingredients 1. Chana dal (soaked for 3-4 hours) - 1 cup 2. Turmeric - ½ tsp 3. Red chilli powder - ½ tsp 4. Green chillies - 2 5. Garlic - 2-3 6. Oil - for frying 7. Salt - as required How to Prepare 1. Take a mixing jar and add chana dal, all the spices, and salt. 2. Grind everything to a paste. 3. Take a pan and add oil. 4. When the oil heats up, place the cutlets on the pan and deep fry them. 5. Serve with green chutney. Instructions 1. Do not use water to make the paste. Nutritional Information Serving size - 1 piece

Calories - 56 cal

Fat - 2.4 g

Protein - 2.1 g

Carbs - 6.6 g

Fiber - 1.7 g

