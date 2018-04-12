Summer is all about indulging in a soothing coolant which will save us from the heat and at the same time, lend us vitamins, minerals and keep us hydrated. But, in reality, every year we end up buying a heap of mass-produced cold drinks, which are loaded with preservatives, artificial sweeteners, colours and everything that will do more harm than good to our dear body!

To change this scenario this year, let's make some amazing smoothie recipes in home and say goodbye to cold drinks. In our summer-special smoothie recipe series, our today's pick is this utterly delicious carrot-apple smoothie recipe, which will surely take your heart just by its vibrant colour itself!

We call this carrot-apple smoothie recipe a perfect juice for glowing skin. Why, you ask? Science says carrot contains antioxidants and Vitamin A, which will help your skin to be young. Plus, orange juice which is an essential part of this summer-smoothie recipe will lend you Vitamin C, which again helps to create collagen for skin, rejuvenating it every day to look more young and wrinkle free.

On top of all that, the combination of this smoothie recipe helps you to maintain low cholesterol. For sweeteners, we have strictly avoided using sugar or any other artificial sweetening agent, hence this carrot-apple smoothie recipe can be easily trusted as one of the healthiest smoothies that you have come across.

Making of smoothies is extremely simple. Just take fresh fruits and add them to a blender. Add honey with it and blend away to perfection. The best part of this carrot-apple smoothie is the addition of the orange juice to the recipe, which adds an essential fresh zest to the otherwise bitter carrot taste.

To know how to make this carrot apple smoothie recipe, check out our video or quickly take a look at the recipe below.

CARROT APPLE SMOOTHIE RECIPE | CARROT APPLE GLOWING JUICE RECIPE | SUMMER SPECIAL SMOOTHIE RECIPE | CARROT APPLE RECIPE STEP BY STEP | CARROT APPLE RECIPE VIDEO Carrot Apple Smoothie Recipe | Carrot Apple Glowing Juice Recipe | Summer Special Smoothie Recipe | Carrot Apple Recipe Step By Step | Carrot Apple Recipe Video Prep Time 5 Mins Cook Time 5M Total Time 10 Mins Recipe By: Kavya Recipe Type: Smoothie recipe Serves: 2 Ingredients 1. Carrot - 1 2. Apple - 1 3. Honey - 4 tbsp 4. Orange juice - ½ bowl How to Prepare 1. Cut the apple and carrot into small slices. 2. Take a mixing jar and add carrot pieces, apple pieces, honey and orange juice. 3. Blend it into a fine smoothie. 4. Serve it with ice cubes on top. Instructions 1. Avoid using sugar in order to make it healthy.

2. You can also use orange pulp and blend into a smoothie. Nutritional Information Serving Size - 1 cup (240 ml)

Calories - 161 cal

Protein - 1 g

Carbohydrates - 17 g

Fibre - 3 g

STEP BY STEP - HOW TO MAKE CARROT APPLE SMOOTHIE

1. Cut the apple and carrot into small slices.

2. Take a mixing jar and add carrot pieces, apple pieces, honey and orange juice.

3. Blend it into a fine smoothie.

4. Serve it with ice cubes on top.