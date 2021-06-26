Just In
Cabbage Pakoda Recipe: How To Prepare It At Home
Evening tea is almost incomplete with something delicious to munch on. Whether it is cookies or a crunchy pakoda, people love to have some snacks with their evening tea. If you are also looking for some delicious snacks to have with your evening tea, then Cabbage Pakoda is certainly something that you need to try.
Prepared using freshly chopped cabbage, coriander leaves, chilies and some spices, it is mouth-watering. You can have it as a side-dish with your maincourse. Whether it is a rainy day or a special occasion, you can prepare Cabbage Pakoda without any difficulties. Today we are here with the recipe for the same. Read on.
Recipe By: Boldsky
Recipe Type: snacks
Serves: 15-16 pakoda
-
- 2 finely chopped green chilies
- 1 cup finely chopped cabbage
- 2 tablespoons chopped coriander leaves
- 1 pinch asafoetida
- ½ cup besan
- ¼ cup finely chopped onions
- ¼ teaspoon red chili powder
- ½ inch finely chopped ginger
- ¼ teaspoon turmeric powder
- water as required
- salt as required
- oil as required for deep frying
-
Making Batter
- In a large mixing bowl, add finely chopped cabbage, green chillies, and onions.
- Add chopped ginger.
- Next, add besan and chopped coriander leaves.
- Mix well to ensure the besan get combined properly.
- Next, add red chili powder, turmeric powder, asafoetida, and salt.
- Add water in little quantities to make sure the batter doesn't have lumps in it.
- While you add water to make the batter make sure the batter has medium-to-thick consistency.
- Taste the batter to check the seasoning. Add salt or other spices to adjust the spiciness as per your preferences.
Frying Cabbage Pakoda
- For frying the pakodas, heat some oil in a deep kadai or pan.
- Make sure you heat the oil on medium-high flame.
- Once the oil gets hot, add a pinch of batter in it to check if the batter floats on the surface. If it does, then the oil is ready to fry the pakoda.
- Add 1 spoonful of cabbage batter into the oil. This will constitute of one individual pakoda.
- Similarly add 8-10 pakoda in the oil and fry them in one batch.
- Fry the pakodas from both the sides.
- While you fry them, make sure you fry on medium flame to ensure that the pakoda cooks well from inside as well.
- Serve hot with sauce and chutney of your choice.
- You can also garnish the pakoda with chaat masala, chopped coriander and lemon wedges.
- pakoda - 15-16 pakoda
- Calories - 273kcal
- Fat - 17g
- Protein - 8g
- Carbohydrates - 24g
- Fiber - 5g
