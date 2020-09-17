Butterscotch Ice-Cream Recipe: Prepare Using These Steps

1. Melt ½ cup jaggery in 2 tablespoons of water.

2. While you are melting the jaggery, make sure you keep stirring the jaggery until it dissolves completely. Stir the jaggery on medium flame.

3. After the jaggery melts down completely, add 1 teaspoon of butter and mix well until the butter and jaggery combine.

4. You need to boil the syrup till it turns frothy. This will hardly take 5-6 minutes.

5. While you are stirring the syrup, you also need to check its consistency.

6. For this, take a bowl of water and see if a drop of syrup forms a hardball in the water or not. If the drop doesn't form a hardball in the water then you need to boil the syrup for another 1-2 minutes on medium flame.

7. After this, add 2 tablespoons of finely chopped cashews into the syrup.

8. Now give a good stir to the syrup and mix well.

9. Now take a plate and grease it with either butter or ghee and pour the syrup over the greased plate and let it cool down.

10. Once the syrup cools down and breaks it into pieces.

11. Now crush the broken pieces into fine granules.

Preparation of Butter Scotch Ice- Cream

1. Take 2 cups of heavy cream in a large bowl and mix 2 drops of yellow food colour into the cream.

2. Now beat the cream and the food colour slowly and firmly. You can also use a whisk to mix the cream nicely.

3. You need to beat the cream until stiff and low peaks are formed within the bowl.

4. This is the time when you need to add 1 cup of condensed milk along with 1 teaspoon of butterscotch essence. You can also add vanilla extract.

5. Beat the mixture well and make sure everything gets combined.

6. Now add 2-3 teaspoons of crushed syrup granules.

7. Now transfer the ice-cream into a glass bowl and top it with some granules.

8. Cover the glass bowl tightly and freeze it for 8-10 hours.

9. Once the ice-creams set after 8-10 hours, decorate it with tutti fruity and serve in your desired bowl.