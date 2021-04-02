ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

COUPONS

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Buttermilk Recipe: How To Prepare It At Home

    Posted By:
    |

    Summers are finally here and we know that you may prefer foods and beverages that have a cooling effect on your body. There are many recipes that can be prepared during the summer season. One such recipe is Buttermilk, also known as Chaas which is prepared using yogurt, water, cumin powder and black salt. Buttermilk not only cools down the body but also aids in digestion. In fact, people prefer to have it after heavy and spicy food.

    In order to help you in preparing a delicious Buttermilk, we are here with the recipe for the same. To know how you can prepare Buttermilk, scroll down the article to read more.

    Buttermilk Recipe: How To Prepare It At Home
    Buttermilk Recipe: How To Prepare It At Home
    Prep Time
    5 Mins
    Cook Time
    5M
    Total Time
    10 Mins

    Recipe By: Boldsky

    Recipe Type: beverages

    Serves: 3 glasses

    Ingredients
      • 1½ cups of yogurt
      • ½ teaspoon of cumin powder
      • 1 cup of water
      • 4-5 small ice cubes
      • black salt as per your taste
      • ½ tablespoon finely chopped coriander leaves
      • ½ teaspoon finely chopped mint leaves
    Red Rice Kanda Poha
    How to Prepare
      • First of all, add yogurt and water to a blender.
      • Now add cumin powder and black salt into the blender.
      • Add 1-2 ice cube (s) into the blender.
      • Blend everything well.
      • Now pour the blended buttermilk into glasses.
      • Add some more ice cubes.
      • Now garnish with chopped mint and coriander leaves.
      • Serve by garnishing with a pinch of cumin powder and black salt.
    Instructions
    • If you wish, you can skip adding ice cubes into the blender and add them after blending the chaas. Instead of using ice cubes, you can use chilled yogurt and water. Add more water to adjust the consistency of the chaas. You can store the buttermilk in the refrigerator but it is better to use the chaas on the same day.
    Nutritional Information
    • glasses - 3 glasses
    • Calories - 98 kcal
    • Fat - 3 g
    • Protein - 8 g
    • Carbohydrates - 12 g
    • Fiber - 0 g

    More RECIPE News

    [ 4.5 of 5 - 13 Users]
    Story first published: Friday, April 2, 2021, 17:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 2, 2021
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close