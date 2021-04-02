Buttermilk Recipe: How To Prepare It At Home Recipes oi-Prerna Aditi

Summers are finally here and we know that you may prefer foods and beverages that have a cooling effect on your body. There are many recipes that can be prepared during the summer season. One such recipe is Buttermilk, also known as Chaas which is prepared using yogurt, water, cumin powder and black salt. Buttermilk not only cools down the body but also aids in digestion. In fact, people prefer to have it after heavy and spicy food.

In order to help you in preparing a delicious Buttermilk, we are here with the recipe for the same. To know how you can prepare Buttermilk, scroll down the article to read more.

Buttermilk Recipe: How To Prepare It At Home Buttermilk Recipe: How To Prepare It At Home Prep Time 5 Mins Cook Time 5M Total Time 10 Mins Recipe By: Boldsky Recipe Type: beverages Serves: 3 glasses Ingredients 1½ cups of yogurt ½ teaspoon of cumin powder 1 cup of water 4-5 small ice cubes black salt as per your taste ½ tablespoon finely chopped coriander leaves ½ teaspoon finely chopped mint leaves

How to Prepare First of all, add yogurt and water to a blender. Now add cumin powder and black salt into the blender. Add 1-2 ice cube (s) into the blender. Blend everything well. Now pour the blended buttermilk into glasses. Add some more ice cubes. Now garnish with chopped mint and coriander leaves. Serve by garnishing with a pinch of cumin powder and black salt.

Instructions If you wish, you can skip adding ice cubes into the blender and add them after blending the chaas. Instead of using ice cubes, you can use chilled yogurt and water. Add more water to adjust the consistency of the chaas. You can store the buttermilk in the refrigerator but it is better to use the chaas on the same day. Nutritional Information glasses - 3 glasses

Calories - 98 kcal

Fat - 3 g

Protein - 8 g

Carbohydrates - 12 g

Fiber - 0 g

