For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
Just In
- 17 min ago 12 Best Melons For Summer And Their Amazing Health Benefits With Recipes
-
- 42 min ago Easter 2021: Quotes, Wishes And Messages To Share With Your Loved Ones
- 1 hr ago Dia Mirza Flaunts Her Baby Bump In A Floral Printed Kaftan As She Announces Her Pregnancy
- 1 hr ago 30 Weight Loss Ingredients Straight From Your Kitchen
Don't Miss
- Sports IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians Strength, Weakness, Best Playing XI, Prediction
- Movies Pranitha Subhash Feels Unlike Bollywood, South Film Industry Accepts Actresses The Way They Are
- News Delhi under fourth wave of Covid-19, lockdown not being considered yet: Arvind Kejriwal
- Education UPCET 2021 Registration Begins, Check New Exam Schedule
- Technology Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Gets BIS Certification; India Launch Expected Soon
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Sikkim In April 2021
- Finance Now Withdraw Cash From ATM Using UPI App: Check How
- Automobiles Aprilia SXR 125 Pre-Bookings Begin In India: To Rival Suzuki Burgman Street 125
Buttermilk Recipe: How To Prepare It At Home
Recipes
oi-Prerna Aditi
Posted By: Prerna Aditi|
Summers are finally here and we know that you may prefer foods and beverages that have a cooling effect on your body. There are many recipes that can be prepared during the summer season. One such recipe is Buttermilk, also known as Chaas which is prepared using yogurt, water, cumin powder and black salt. Buttermilk not only cools down the body but also aids in digestion. In fact, people prefer to have it after heavy and spicy food.
In order to help you in preparing a delicious Buttermilk, we are here with the recipe for the same. To know how you can prepare Buttermilk, scroll down the article to read more.
Buttermilk Recipe: How To Prepare It At Home
Buttermilk Recipe: How To Prepare It At Home
Prep Time
5 Mins
Cook Time
5M
Total Time
10 Mins
Recipe By: Boldsky
Recipe Type: beverages
Serves: 3 glasses
Ingredients
-
- 1½ cups of yogurt
- ½ teaspoon of cumin powder
- 1 cup of water
- 4-5 small ice cubes
- black salt as per your taste
- ½ tablespoon finely chopped coriander leaves
- ½ teaspoon finely chopped mint leaves
How to Prepare
-
- First of all, add yogurt and water to a blender.
- Now add cumin powder and black salt into the blender.
- Add 1-2 ice cube (s) into the blender.
- Blend everything well.
- Now pour the blended buttermilk into glasses.
- Add some more ice cubes.
- Now garnish with chopped mint and coriander leaves.
- Serve by garnishing with a pinch of cumin powder and black salt.
Instructions
- If you wish, you can skip adding ice cubes into the blender and add them after blending the chaas. Instead of using ice cubes, you can use chilled yogurt and water. Add more water to adjust the consistency of the chaas. You can store the buttermilk in the refrigerator but it is better to use the chaas on the same day.
Nutritional Information
- glasses - 3 glasses
- Calories - 98 kcal
- Fat - 3 g
- Protein - 8 g
- Carbohydrates - 12 g
- Fiber - 0 g
GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES!
Allow Notifications
You have already subscribed
Comments
[ 4.5 of 5 - 13 Users]
Read more about: buttermilk recipe recipe buttermilk
Story first published: Friday, April 2, 2021, 17:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 2, 2021