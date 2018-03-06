Subscribe to Boldsky
Broken Wheat Payasam Recipe | How To Make Godhi Payasa Or Broken Wheat Kheer

Posted By: Arpita
Broken wheat payasam or broken wheat kheer has the name and fame of being the ultimate bowl of comfort food with its rich and creamy texture, laced with the aroma of cardamom and ghee plus nourishing your body with the loaded nutrients of broken wheat, a healthy and low-calorie dessert fix to make peace with your diet chart as well.

This particular dessert is very popular in the south for reasons more than one. While being a sure treat for all the sweet-tooth out there, it can also be had by the people with low-sugar intake restrictions, as this delicious godhi payasa is low in calories but high in rich flavours!

Known in different names such as godhi huggi, sweet huggi or godhi kuttida payasa, this aromatic bowlful of creamy delicacy can be spotted in festivals or other happy occasions in South Indian states, especially in Karnataka.

For us, this dish stands out for the fact that we can plunge in it whole-heartedly knowing that along with cherishing our cravings for the dessert, we are indulging in a healthy recipe which will ultimately help us score some major health points.

To know how to make the godhi payasa or the broken wheat kheer, click on the video or go through the step-by-step pictorial instructions and do not forget to tell us how did it turn out.

Broken Wheat Payasam Recipe
Prep Time
1 Hours15 Mins
Cook Time
30M
Total Time
1 Hours45 Mins

Recipe By: Kavya

Recipe Type: Dessert

Serves: 2

Ingredients

  • 1. Broken wheat - 1 cup

    2. Dry fruits (almonds + cashews + raisins) - 8-10 each

    3. Jaggery - 1 cup

    4. Ghee - 2 tbsp

    5. Grated coconut - 1 cup

    6. Milk - ½ bowl

    7. Water - 3 cups

    8. Poppy seeds - 1 tbsp

    9. Cardamom powder- 1 tbsp

How to Prepare

  • 1. Take a bowl.

    2. Take broken wheat, water and soak the broken wheat for an hour.

    3. Drain the water.

    4. Take a cooker.

    5. Add the soaked broken wheat to the cooker.

    6. Add water and pressure cook the broken wheat for 3 whistles.

    7. Let it cool for 10-15 minutes.

    8. Roast the poppy seeds lightly.

    9. Take a pan.

    10. Add jaggery.

    11. Add 1 cup of water.

    12. Let it dissolve for 10 minutes.

    13. Take a mixing jar.

    14. Add coconut, poppy seeds and water.

    15. Grind it to a paste.

    16. Add the paste to the pan.

    17. Mix it well.

    18. Close the lid and let it simmer for 2-3 minutes.

    19. Take a small pan.

    20. Add ghee and heat it until it melts.

    21. Add the dry fruits and fry them till the colour turns to golden brown.

    22. Add the broken wheat to the pan.

    23. Add the fried dry fruits and cardamom powder.

    24. Add 1 tbsp of ghee.

    25. Stir it well.

    26. Add milk.

    27. Let it simmer for 5-6 minutes.

    28. Transfer it into a bowl.

    29. Serve it either hot or chilled.

Instructions
  • 1. Keep stirring the milk in the pan to avoid the formation of lumps in your kheer.
  • 2. Soak the broken wheat beforehand to cook it faster.
Nutritional Information
  • Serving Size - 1 cup
  • Calories - 382.20 cal
  • Fat - 18.61 g
  • Protein - 4.92 g
  • Carbohydrates - 48.68 g
  • Fibre - 2.07 g

STEP BY STEP - HOW TO MAKE BROKEN WHEAT PAYASAM

1. Take a bowl.

1. Take a bowl.

2. Take broken wheat, water and soak the broken wheat for an hour.

Broken Wheat Payasam Recipe
Broken Wheat Payasam Recipe
Broken Wheat Payasam Recipe

3. Drain the water.

3. Drain the water.

4. Take a cooker.

4. Take a cooker.

5. Add the soaked broken wheat to the cooker.

Broken Wheat Payasam Recipe

6. Add water and pressure cook the broken wheat for 3 whistles.

Broken Wheat Payasam Recipe
Broken Wheat Payasam Recipe

7. Let it cool for 10-15 minutes.

7. Let it cool for 10-15 minutes.

8. Roast the poppy seeds lightly.

8. Roast the poppy seeds lightly.
Broken Wheat Payasam Recipe

9. Take a pan.

9. Take a pan.

10. Add jaggery.

10. Add jaggery.

11. Add 1 cup of water.

11. Add 1 cup of water.

12. Let it dissolve for 10 minutes.

12. Let it dissolve for 10 minutes.

13. Take a mixing jar.

13. Take a mixing jar.

14. Add coconut, poppy seeds and water.

14. Add coconut, poppy seeds and water.
Broken Wheat Payasam Recipe
Broken Wheat Payasam Recipe

15. Grind it to a paste.

15. Grind it to a paste.
Broken Wheat Payasam Recipe

16. Add the paste to the pan.

16. Add the paste to the pan.

17. Mix it well.

17. Mix it well.

18. Close the lid and let it simmer for 2-3 minutes.

Broken Wheat Payasam Recipe

19. Take a small pan.

19. Take a small pan.

20. Add ghee and heat it until it melts.

20. Add ghee and heat it until it melts.
Broken Wheat Payasam Recipe

21. Add the dry fruits and fry them till the colour turns to golden brown.

Broken Wheat Payasam Recipe
Broken Wheat Payasam Recipe

22. Add the broken wheat to the pan.

22. Add the broken wheat to the pan.

23. Add the fried dry fruits and cardamom powder.

Broken Wheat Payasam Recipe
Broken Wheat Payasam Recipe

24. Add 1 tbsp of ghee.

24. Add 1 tbsp of ghee.

25. Stir it well.

25. Stir it well.

26. Add milk.

26. Add milk.

27. Let it simmer for 5-6 minutes.

27. Let it simmer for 5-6 minutes.

28. Transfer it into a bowl.

28. Transfer it into a bowl.

29. Serve it either hot or chilled.

29. Serve it either hot or chilled.
Broken Wheat Payasam Recipe
Broken Wheat Payasam Recipe

