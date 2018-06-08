Bread upma is one of the easy snacks recipes which you can make in minutes but the taste will stay with you for long! This low calorie, slightly tangy, spicy snack has won our hearts over and we're passing this recipe to everyone!

Do you know that a bowl of bread upma only contains 135 calories? Plus, this dish can be made with white bread, brown bread, toasted bread or even a pav. This recipe is perfect for the leftover bread slices which are likely to be wasted. The best part is, you can improvise on this recipe as per your own choice with veggies and make it more filling and nutritious.

The basic recipe is really simple. All you need to do is slice bread pieces in small rectangular shapes and cook with tomatoes, onions and a bunch of spices. If you wish to make it more crispy, toast the bread slices before putting it with the tomatoes and spices and if you like tangy and spicy flavours, you can switch to hot and sweet sauce instead of the tomatoes. It will be quicker, tangier and kids would love it too.

Moreover, tomatoes are known to be a great source of vitamins C, K, A and potassium, dietary fiber and copper. So, munching on this snacks recipe will not only be a happy event but a nourishing one too!

Now let's get right to the bread upma recipe and let us know how it turned out to be.

BREAD UPMA RECIPE | SPICY BREAD SNACK RECIPE | HOW TO MAKE BREAD UPMA | BREAD UPMA STEP BY STEP | BREAD UPMA VIDEO Bread Upma Recipe | Spicy Bread Snack Recipe | How To Make Bread Upma | Bread Upma Step By Step | Bread Upma Video Prep Time 5 Mins Cook Time 15M Total Time 20 Mins Recipe By: Kavya Recipe Type: snacks recipe Serves: 2 Ingredients Turmeric powder - ½ tbsp Salt - to taste Cumin seeds - ½ tbsp Chilli powder - ½ tbsp Mustard seeds - 1/4th tbsp Hing - 1/4th tbsp Bread slices - 5-6 Tomato - 2 Onion - 1 Coriander leaves - A handful Lemon - 1 Green chillies - A few How to Prepare 1. First, cut the edges of the bread. 2. Cut the lemon, chilli, onions, tomatoes and mix everything together. 3. Take a pan and add oil, mustard seeds, hing, cumin seeds, green chillies, turmeric and salt. 4. Sauté for a minute. 5. Add onions and sauté till it becomes golden brown. 6. Add salt, tomatoes and cook for a minute. 7. Add water, chilli powder and coriander. 8. Let it cook for 4-5 minutes until the tomatoes become mushy. 9. Add bread and mix everything together. 10. Switch off the oven and add lemon juice from the top. 11. Garnish with coriander on top. 12. Serve hot. Instructions 1. Feel free to add your favourite veggies to the recipe to make it more nutritious.

2. In case you are using leftover bread slices, toast them before adding them in the pan. Nutritional Information Serving size - 1 bowl (80 g)

Calories - 135 cal

Fats - 3.2 g

Protein - 3.5 g

Carbs - 23.0 g

Fiber - 4.3 g

