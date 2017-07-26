ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

COUPONS

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bhindi Palak Bhurji Recipe

    Posted By: Pooja Gupta
    |

    Bhindi, also known as okra, is a rare combination with palak. Chef Kasi Viswanath gives us a very unique recipe of Bhindi Palak Bhurji. Bhindi and Palak when cooked together give a real good flavour.

    This dish goes well with chapatti and rice. It may sound weird, but the taste and flavours really compliment each other. Do try this recipe at home and surprise your family members.

    Bhindi Palak Recipe | Bhindi Palak Bhurji Recipe | Home Made Bhindi Palak Recipe
    bhindi palak recipe | bhindi palak bhurji recipe | home made bhindi palak recipe
    Prep Time
    15 Mins
    Cook Time
    20M
    Total Time
    35 Mins

    Recipe By: Chef Kasi Viswanath

    Recipe Type: Main course

    Serves: 4

    Ingredients

    • Bhindi - 200 g

      Palak - 400 g

      Salt to taste

      Oil - 4 tbsp

      Kasoori Methi -1tsp

      Lemon juice -1 slice

      Chopped Onion - 1 cup

      Chopped Tomato - 1 cup

      Chopped Green chilli - 1tsp

      Chopped garlic -1 tbsp

      Jeera seed - 1 tsp

      Butter - 2 tbsp

      Cooking cream - 4 tbsp

      Ghee - 2 tbsp

      Turmeric Powder -1tsp

      Jeera powder - 2 tsp

      Fried dry red chilli - 2 pcs

    Red Rice Kanda Poha
    How to Prepare

    • 1. Take a strainer to rinse the bhindi.

      2. Now, rinse the bhindi well with the strainer.

      3. Dry it using a kitchen towel or naturally.

      4. Cut the bhindis into ring-shaped pieces.

      5. Once its dry, fry them and keep it aside.

      6. Blanch the palak.

      7. Take a blender to make the puree.

      8. Make the puree of blanched palak and keep it aside as well.

      9. Heat oil in a kadai or pan.

      10. Add jeera seeds, chopped garlic, onion, chilli.

      11. Sauté till translucent or light brown.

      12. Then, add the chopped tomatoes and allow it to get cooked well.

      13. Add turmeric powder and jeera powder.

      14. Then, add the kasoori methi and salt.

      15. Cook it till the raw flavour goes away.

      16. Add the palak puree and cook it well.

      17. Add the fried bhindi pieces and stir gently till the whole masala mixture coats both the palak and bhindi nicely.

      18. Stir and sauté for 1-2 minutes.

      19. Add the cream and butter and then the ghee.

      20. Lastly, add some crushed kasoori methi.

      21. Sauté palak and bhindi for a minute more.

      22. Garnish with fried dry red chilli, cream and some sliced ginger.

      23. This amazing dish is now ready to be served.

    Instructions
    • 1.Cook the onions till the raw aroma goes away
    • 2.Serve with rotis, phulkas or naan - accompanied with plain yogurt or a plain raita.
    Nutritional Information
    • Serves - 1 big spoon
    • Calories - 200 cal
    • Fat - 20 g
    • Protein - 4g
    • Carbohydrates - 12g
    • Sugar - 2g

    How To Prepare

    1. Take a strainer to rinse the bhindi.
    2. Now, rinse the bhindi well with the strainer.
    3. Dry it using a kitchen towel or naturally.
    4. Cut the bhindis into ring-shaped pieces.
    5. Once its dry, fry them and keep it aside.
    6. Blanch the palak.
    7. Take a blender to make the puree.
    8. Make the puree of blanced palak and keep it aside as well.
    9. Heat oil in a kadai or pan.
    10. Add jeera seeds, chopped garlic, onion, chilli.
    11. Sauté till translucent or light brown and till the raw aroma goes away.
    12. Then, add the chopped tomatoes and allow it to get cooked well.
    13. Add turmeric powder and jeera powder.
    14. Then, add the kasoori methi and salt.
    15. Cook it till the raw flavour goes away.
    16. Add the palak puree and cook it well.
    17. Add the fried bhindi pieces and stir gently till the whole masala mixture coats both the palak and bhindi nicely.
    18. Stir and sauté for 1-2 minutes.
    19. Add the cream and butter and then the ghee.
    20. Lastly, add some crushed kasoori methi.
    21. Sauté palak and bhindi for a minute more.
    22. Garnish with fried dry red chilli, cream and some sliced ginger.
    23. Serve with rotis, phulkas or naan - accompanied with plain yogurt or a plain raita.
    24. This amazing dish is now ready to be served.

    More EASY RECIPES FOR DINNER News

    [ 5 of 5 - 78 Users]
     
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close