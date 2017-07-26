Just In
Bhindi Palak Bhurji Recipe
Bhindi, also known as okra, is a rare combination with palak. Chef Kasi Viswanath gives us a very unique recipe of Bhindi Palak Bhurji. Bhindi and Palak when cooked together give a real good flavour.
This dish goes well with chapatti and rice. It may sound weird, but the taste and flavours really compliment each other. Do try this recipe at home and surprise your family members.
Recipe By: Chef Kasi Viswanath
Recipe Type: Main course
Serves: 4
-
Bhindi - 200 g
Palak - 400 g
Salt to taste
Oil - 4 tbsp
Kasoori Methi -1tsp
Lemon juice -1 slice
Chopped Onion - 1 cup
Chopped Tomato - 1 cup
Chopped Green chilli - 1tsp
Chopped garlic -1 tbsp
Jeera seed - 1 tsp
Butter - 2 tbsp
Cooking cream - 4 tbsp
Ghee - 2 tbsp
Turmeric Powder -1tsp
Jeera powder - 2 tsp
Fried dry red chilli - 2 pcs
-
1. Take a strainer to rinse the bhindi.
2. Now, rinse the bhindi well with the strainer.
3. Dry it using a kitchen towel or naturally.
4. Cut the bhindis into ring-shaped pieces.
5. Once its dry, fry them and keep it aside.
6. Blanch the palak.
7. Take a blender to make the puree.
8. Make the puree of blanched palak and keep it aside as well.
9. Heat oil in a kadai or pan.
10. Add jeera seeds, chopped garlic, onion, chilli.
11. Sauté till translucent or light brown.
12. Then, add the chopped tomatoes and allow it to get cooked well.
13. Add turmeric powder and jeera powder.
14. Then, add the kasoori methi and salt.
15. Cook it till the raw flavour goes away.
16. Add the palak puree and cook it well.
17. Add the fried bhindi pieces and stir gently till the whole masala mixture coats both the palak and bhindi nicely.
18. Stir and sauté for 1-2 minutes.
19. Add the cream and butter and then the ghee.
20. Lastly, add some crushed kasoori methi.
21. Sauté palak and bhindi for a minute more.
22. Garnish with fried dry red chilli, cream and some sliced ginger.
23. This amazing dish is now ready to be served.
- 1.Cook the onions till the raw aroma goes away
- 2.Serve with rotis, phulkas or naan - accompanied with plain yogurt or a plain raita.
- Serves - 1 big spoon
- Calories - 200 cal
- Fat - 20 g
- Protein - 4g
- Carbohydrates - 12g
- Sugar - 2g
How To Prepare
