Bhindi Palak Bhurji Recipe

1. Take a strainer to rinse the bhindi.

2. Now, rinse the bhindi well with the strainer.

3. Dry it using a kitchen towel or naturally.

4. Cut the bhindis into ring-shaped pieces.

5. Once its dry, fry them and keep it aside.

6. Blanch the palak.

7. Take a blender to make the puree.

8. Make the puree of blanched palak and keep it aside as well.

9. Heat oil in a kadai or pan.

10. Add jeera seeds, chopped garlic, onion, chilli.

11. Sauté till translucent or light brown.

12. Then, add the chopped tomatoes and allow it to get cooked well.

13. Add turmeric powder and jeera powder.

14. Then, add the kasoori methi and salt.

15. Cook it till the raw flavour goes away.

16. Add the palak puree and cook it well.

17. Add the fried bhindi pieces and stir gently till the whole masala mixture coats both the palak and bhindi nicely.

18. Stir and sauté for 1-2 minutes.

19. Add the cream and butter and then the ghee.

20. Lastly, add some crushed kasoori methi.

21. Sauté palak and bhindi for a minute more.

22. Garnish with fried dry red chilli, cream and some sliced ginger.

23. This amazing dish is now ready to be served.