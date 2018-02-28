Subscribe to Boldsky
Bedmi Puri Recipe: How To Make Urad dal Ki Puri

Posted By: Arpita

The quintessential puris of India, stuffed breads with a crispy, crunchy outer layer rule our heart as the most-opted breakfast or evening snack. In India, one can easily find hundreds of varieties in puris, loaded with various kinds of stuffing and even the preparation of them may differ from place to place.

Hence, our quest to find new recipes of puris never stops and this time, we came across this Bedmi puri recipe, which is a popular street food and can be easily spotted in the larger part of North India.

Bedmi puri owns a special place in our heart for reasons more than one. While being packed with rich aromatic Indian flavours, this puri can be easily passed on as a healthy breakfast option, as the urad dal and wheat flour ensure that the puri is loaded with nutrients while being a low-calorie dish, perfect for your diet chart.

Apart from being the perfect reunion of health and taste (as if that was not enough already), the preparation of this dish is not at all elaborate, making it an apt breakfast for people on the go. Soak the urad dal over-night and in the morning, your breakfast will be ready within minutes! So, go through our recipe below or check the video and surprise your family with this delicious breakfast platter.

How to make Bedmi Puri
Prep Time
2 Hours0 Mins
Cook Time
15M
Total Time
2 Hours15 Mins

Recipe By: Meena Bhandari

Recipe Type: Breakfast

Serves: 2

Ingredients

  • 1. Chilli powder - 1 tbsp

    2. Fennel seeds - 1 tbsp

    3. Urad dal - 1 cup

    4. Salt - 1 tbsp

    5. Dried mango powder - 1 tbsp

    6. Roasted cumin powder - 1 tbsp

    7. Dhaniya powder - 1 tbsp

    8. Garam masala - 1 tbsp

    9. Hing - A pinch

    10. Semolina (suji) - ½ cup

    11. Wheat flour - 1 bowl

    12. Oil - 1 cup + for greasing

    13. Water - as required

    14. Ginger + chilli paste - 1 tbsp

How to Prepare

  • 1. Take a bowl.

    2. Add urad dal into it.

    3. Pour a cup of water.

    4. Let it soak for 2-3 hours.

    5. Take a mixing jar.

    6. Pour the soaked urad dal in it.

    7. Grind it to a fine paste.

    8. Take a large bowl.

    9. Add wheat flour, semolina, hing, fennel seeds, chilli powder, garam masala, roasted cumin powder, dried mango powder, dhaniya powder, salt and ginger-chilli paste to it.

    10. Add the urad dal paste little by little and knead it into a firm dough.

    11. Let it rest for 5 minutes.

    12. Divide the dough into small portions.

    13. Grease the belan (rolling pin) and chakki.

    14. Take the small portions and roll them into thick puris.

    15. Take a frying pan and add 1 cup of oil in it.

    16. Let the oil heat up for 4-5 minutes.

    17. Once the oil has heated up, deep fry the puris until crisp.

    18. Collect them on a plate and serve with a spicy potato sabji.

Instructions
  • 1. While making the dough, try not to add water as we want the dough to be firm.
  • 2. Soak the urad dal overnight to ensure that the dal is soft while putting on a mixing jar.
Nutritional Information
  • Serving Size - 1 piece
  • Calories - 436 cal
  • Fat - 18 g
  • Protein - 17 g
  • Carbohydrates - 50 g
  • Sugar - 4 g
  • Fibre - 1 g

