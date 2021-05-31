Batata Vada Recipe: How To Prepare It At Home Recipes oi-Prerna Aditi

Batata Vada is a famous Indian snack prepared using boiled potatoes dipped into the gram flour batter. This snack is usually enjoyed with evening tea, especially if it is rainy weather. Though Batata Vada is prepared and widely consumed across the country, it is a famous dish of Maharashtra. This Indian street-style snack is referred to with different names. Such as Aloo Bonda in South India.

The taste of Batata Vada varies from region to region as the filling itself has many variations to it. The taste also depends upon the kind and proportion of spices used in preparing the filling. Today we are here to tell you how to prepare this recipe at home. In order to read more, scroll down to read on.

Batata Vada Recipe: How To Prepare It At Home Batata Vada Recipe: How To Prepare It At Home Prep Time 20 Mins Cook Time 25M Total Time 45 Mins Recipe By: Boldsky Recipe Type: snacks Serves: 12-14 Ingredients 4 medium-size potatoes, boiled and peeled 2 green chilies, finely chopped 1 tablespoon of ginger-garlic paste 2-3 green chilies, needed for fried chilies 2 pinches of salt Potato Filling 2 tablespoons of chopped coriander leaves salt as required ¼ teaspoon lemon juice Potato Filling Tempering 1 tablespoon of oil 8 curry leaves, roughly chopped ½ teaspoon of cumin seeds ½ teaspoon of mustard seeds ¼ teaspoon of turmeric powder 1 pinch asafoetida Vada Batte r 1 cup of besan water as required for the batter ¼ teaspoon of turmeric powder ¼ teaspoon red of chili powder salt as required 1 pinch of baking soda oil for deep frying

How to Prepare Peel and mash the boiled potatoes. After mashing the potatoes add the chopped coriander leaves along with salt as per your taste. Keep the mashed potatoes aside. Meanwhile, let us prepare the tempering for the potato filling. For this, add 1 tablespoon of oil to a pan and let it heat on low-medium flame. Add mustard seeds along with the cumin seeds. Let the seeds crackle up a bit for some time. Add a pinch of hing. Next, add turmeric powder to the oil. Add the ginger-garlic paste into the oil and cook it for 1 minute. Now add chopped curry leaves. Now add the entire tempering into the mashed potatoes. Mix the mixture well and keep it aside for 5 minutes. Add 1 tablespoon of lemon juice into the mashed potatoes. Add salt as per your taste. Now take a little portion of the mashed potatoes. Roll the balls and slightly flatten them by pressing between your palms. Now let us make the batter for making the vada. In a separate bowl, add all the ingredients for making the batter. Whisk the batter till you get a smooth consistency. Make sure the batter is medium thick. Meanwhile, fry the green chilies by adding 1 tablespoon and some salt. Frying The Batata Vada In a Kadai, heat some oil for deep frying. Once the oil is a bit hot, take out 1 tablespoon of the oil and drop it into the batter. Mix the batter very well. Now take the batata vada and dip it into the batter. After coating it well with the batter, put it into the oil for deep frying. Deep fry the batata vada from both sides. Once the batata vada gets crispy and slightly golden-brown, take it out from the oil and place it on a kitchen towel or tissue paper. Fry the remaining batata vada and serve hot with chutney and fried chilies.

Instructions Nutritional Information People - 12-14

Calories - 99kcal

Fat - 6g

Protein - 2g

Carbohydrates - 8g

Fiber - 2g

Story first published: Monday, May 31, 2021, 18:00 [IST]