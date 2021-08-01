For Quick Alerts
Basundi Recipe: Here’s How You Can Prepare It At Home
Recipes
oi-Prerna Aditi
Posted By: Prerna Aditi
What could be better than having a dessert made at home? While there are many dessert recipes that you can try making at home, Basundi is surely one of the best ones to have. Prepared using condenseed milk and dry fruits, it is mouth-watering dessert that you can serve to your loved ones and guests. Today we are here with this Basundi recipe which is quite simple to make and tastes heavenly.
Prep Time
5 Mins
Cook Time
20M
Total Time
25 Mins
Recipe By: Boldsky
Recipe Type: Dessert
Serves: 8 to 10 basundi
Ingredients
- 400 grams of condensed milk
- 5 cups of full fat milk
- 5 green cardamoms, crushed in a mortar-pestle
- 15 cashews, chopped
- 15 pistachios, chopped
- 15 almonds, chopped
- 7-8 strands of saffron
- a generous pinch of nutmeg powder
- a few strands of saffron for garnish
How to Prepare
- In a pan, add whole fat milk and condensed milk. Stir the milk without heating them.
- You can add more milk as per your taste and preference.
- Taste this milk mixture. If you find the mixture too sweet, then you can add more milk.
- Now heat the mixture on low-medium flame. Eventually the mixture will thicken,
- Keep stirring the mixture at some intervals until it comes to gentle boil.
- Make sure the milk doesn't burn.
- While the basundi milk begins to thicken, scrap from the side and let the cream gather on the top. This will eventually take 15-20 minutes. T
- Add chopped dry fruits, notmeg powder, cardamom powder and saffron.
- Stir and simmer the basundi mixture for a minute.
- Turn off the flame and garnish with some saffron strands.
- Serve warm or chilled.
Nutritional Information
- Basundi - 8 to 10 basundi
- Calories - 336kcal
- Fat - 15.8 g
- Protein - 10g
- Carbohydrates - 26.8g
- Fiber - 0.1g
Story first published: Sunday, August 1, 2021, 8:00 [IST]
