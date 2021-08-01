ENGLISH

    Basundi Recipe: Here's How You Can Prepare It At Home

    Posted By:
    What could be better than having a dessert made at home? While there are many dessert recipes that you can try making at home, Basundi is surely one of the best ones to have. Prepared using condenseed milk and dry fruits, it is mouth-watering dessert that you can serve to your loved ones and guests. Today we are here with this Basundi recipe which is quite simple to make and tastes heavenly.

    Basundi Recipe: Here’s How You Can Prepare It At Home
    Prep Time
    5 Mins
    Cook Time
    20M
    Total Time
    25 Mins

    Recipe By: Boldsky

    Recipe Type: Dessert

    Serves: 8 to 10 basundi

    Ingredients
      • 400 grams of condensed milk
      • 5 cups of full fat milk
      • 5 green cardamoms, crushed in a mortar-pestle
      • 15 cashews, chopped
      • 15 pistachios, chopped
      • 15 almonds, chopped
      • 7-8 strands of saffron
      • a generous pinch of nutmeg powder
      • a few strands of saffron for garnish
    How to Prepare
      • In a pan, add whole fat milk and condensed milk. Stir the milk without heating them.
      • You can add more milk as per your taste and preference.
      • Taste this milk mixture. If you find the mixture too sweet, then you can add more milk.
      • Now heat the mixture on low-medium flame. Eventually the mixture will thicken,
      • Keep stirring the mixture at some intervals until it comes to gentle boil.
      • Make sure the milk doesn't burn.
      • While the basundi milk begins to thicken, scrap from the side and let the cream gather on the top. This will eventually take 15-20 minutes. T
      • Add chopped dry fruits, notmeg powder, cardamom powder and saffron.
      • Stir and simmer the basundi mixture for a minute.
      • Turn off the flame and garnish with some saffron strands.
      • Serve warm or chilled.
    Nutritional Information
    • Basundi - 8 to 10 basundi
    • Calories - 336kcal
    • Fat - 15.8 g
    • Protein - 10g
    • Carbohydrates - 26.8g
    • Fiber - 0.1g

