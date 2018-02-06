Banana and Jam Cake Recipe | How to Make Banana and Jam Cake Recipe | Boldsky

Are you in for some nice treat? Here we're letting you know how to prepare the banana and jam cake recipe. It looks as good as it tastes and trust us when we say, it wouldn't take much of your time in preparation.

This yummy banana and jam cake is a delight for the tummy when you are craving for a yummy dessert to have at home. With just some simple and basic ingredients, you could bake this amazing cake.

We have added jam here to the recipe to give it a sweet twist, this will also help us to keep the cake moist and soft and add a nice flavour to the otherwise plain banana cake.

If you want to know how to make the banana and jam cake easily at home, have a look at the banana and jam video recipe and also scroll down to see the banana and jam cake step-by-step procedure.

BANANA AND JAM CAKE RECIPE | HOW TO MAKE BANANA AND JAM CAKE | BANANA AND JAM CAKE VIDEO RECIPE | BANANA AND JAM CAKE STEP BY STEP Banana and jam cake recipe | How to make banana and jam cake | banana and jam cake video recipe | banana and jam cake step by step Prep Time 25 Mins Cook Time 50M Total Time 1 Hours15 Mins Recipe By: Meena Bhandari Recipe Type: Dessert Serves: 8-10 Ingredients Maida - 1½ cup Milk - 1 cup Sugar - 1 cup Milk powder - 1 cup Butter - 3/4th cup Big banana - 1 (ripe and mashed) Walnuts - a handful Choco chips - a handful Jam - 2 spoons Baking soda - 1 tsp Cinnamon powder - ½ tbsp Baking powder - 1 tsp How to Prepare 1. Take a big bowl and add 1 cup of milk, 1 cup of sugar and 1 cup of butter to it. 2. Whisk this mixture well, so that no lumps are formed. 3. Now, add the milk powder. 4. Whisk it again. 5. Take another bowl with a strainer. 6. Add maida to it. Then, add baking powder and baking soda. 7. Mix it well. 8. Mix this to the batter and whisk well. 9. Add banana, which is thoroughly mashed. 10. Add jam, a handful of walnut (broken into small pieces) and a handful of choco chips. 11. Add cinnamon powder. 12. Mix this well and now the batter is ready. 13. Take a baking tray and brush it with some butter. 14. Dust it with a pinch of maida. 15. Add the batter into the baking tray and spread the mixture evenly with the help of a spatula. 16. Meanwhile, pre-heat the oven at 160 degree Celsius for 10 minutes. 17. Place the baking tray into the oven and let the cake bake at 160 degree Celsius for 45-50 minutes. 18. After it is done, dip a fork or knife to see if the cake has baked properly. 19. Remove the cake from the baking tray. 20. Cut it into pieces and serve. Instructions Ensure to free the batter of lumps. Nutritional Information Serving Size - 1 piece

