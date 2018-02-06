Subscribe to Boldsky
How To Make Banana And Jam Cake Recipe

Posted By: Staff
Are you in for some nice treat? Here we're letting you know how to prepare the banana and jam cake recipe. It looks as good as it tastes and trust us when we say, it wouldn't take much of your time in preparation.

This yummy banana and jam cake is a delight for the tummy when you are craving for a yummy dessert to have at home. With just some simple and basic ingredients, you could bake this amazing cake.

We have added jam here to the recipe to give it a sweet twist, this will also help us to keep the cake moist and soft and add a nice flavour to the otherwise plain banana cake.

If you want to know how to make the banana and jam cake easily at home, have a look at the banana and jam video recipe and also scroll down to see the banana and jam cake step-by-step procedure.

banana and jam cake recipe
Prep Time
25 Mins
Cook Time
50M
Total Time
1 Hours15 Mins

Recipe By: Meena Bhandari

Recipe Type: Dessert

Serves: 8-10

Ingredients

  • Maida - 1½ cup

    Milk - 1 cup

    Sugar - 1 cup

    Milk powder - 1 cup

    Butter - 3/4th cup

    Big banana - 1 (ripe and mashed)

    Walnuts - a handful

    Choco chips - a handful

    Jam - 2 spoons

    Baking soda - 1 tsp

    Cinnamon powder - ½ tbsp

    Baking powder - 1 tsp

How to Prepare

  • 1. Take a big bowl and add 1 cup of milk, 1 cup of sugar and 1 cup of butter to it.

    2. Whisk this mixture well, so that no lumps are formed.

    3. Now, add the milk powder.

    4. Whisk it again.

    5. Take another bowl with a strainer.

    6. Add maida to it. Then, add baking powder and baking soda.

    7. Mix it well.

    8. Mix this to the batter and whisk well.

    9. Add banana, which is thoroughly mashed.

    10. Add jam, a handful of walnut (broken into small pieces) and a handful of choco chips.

    11. Add cinnamon powder.

    12. Mix this well and now the batter is ready.

    13. Take a baking tray and brush it with some butter.

    14. Dust it with a pinch of maida.

    15. Add the batter into the baking tray and spread the mixture evenly with the help of a spatula.

    16. Meanwhile, pre-heat the oven at 160 degree Celsius for 10 minutes.

    17. Place the baking tray into the oven and let the cake bake at 160 degree Celsius for 45-50 minutes.

    18. After it is done, dip a fork or knife to see if the cake has baked properly.

    19. Remove the cake from the baking tray.

    20. Cut it into pieces and serve.

Instructions
  • Ensure to free the batter of lumps.
Nutritional Information
  • Serving Size - 1 piece
  • Calories - 159 cal
  • Fat - 6.0 g
  • Protein - 2.7 g
  • Carbohydrates - 23.8 g
  • Fibre - 2.0 g

STEP BY STEP - HOW TO MAKE

1. Take a big bowl and add 1 cup of milk, 1 cup of sugar and 1 cup of butter to it.

banana and jam cake recipe
banana and jam cake recipe
banana and jam cake recipe

2. Whisk this mixture well, so that no lumps are formed.

banana and jam cake recipe

3. Now, add the milk powder.

banana and jam cake recipe

4. Whisk it again.

banana and jam cake recipe

5. Take another bowl with a strainer.

banana and jam cake recipe

6. Add maida to it. Then, add baking powder and baking soda.

banana and jam cake recipe
banana and jam cake recipe
banana and jam cake recipe

7. Mix it well.

banana and jam cake recipe

8. Mix this to the batter and whisk well.

banana and jam cake recipe

9. Add banana, which is thoroughly mashed.

banana and jam cake recipe

10. Add jam, a handful of walnut (broken into small pieces) and a handful of choco chips.

banana and jam cake recipe
banana and jam cake recipe
banana and jam cake recipe

11. Add cinnamon powder.

banana and jam cake recipe

12. Mix this well and now the batter is ready.

banana and jam cake recipe

13. Take a baking tray and brush it with some butter.

banana and jam cake recipe

14. Dust it with a pinch of maida.

banana and jam cake recipe

15. Add the batter into the baking tray and spread the mixture evenly with the help of a spatula.

banana and jam cake recipe
banana and jam cake recipe

16. Meanwhile, pre-heat the oven at 160 degree Celsius for 10 minutes.

banana and jam cake recipe

17. Place the baking tray into the oven and let the cake bake at 160 degree Celsius for 45-50 minutes.

banana and jam cake recipe

18. After it is done, dip a fork or knife to see if the cake has baked properly.

banana and jam cake recipe

19. Remove the cake from the baking tray.

banana and jam cake recipe

20. Cut it into pieces and serve.

banana and jam cake recipe
banana and jam cake recipe
banana and jam cake recipe
[ 4.5 of 5 - 97 Users]
Read more about: banana, cake, jam, walnuts, ilk, maida, butter
Story first published: Tuesday, February 6, 2018, 13:18 [IST]
Other articles published on Feb 6, 2018
