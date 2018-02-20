Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

How To Make Avarekalu Saru Easily At Home

Written By: Arpita Adhya
Avarekalu Saru Recipe | How To Make Avarekalu Saru Easily At Home | Boldsky

As compulsive eaters, our daily food-hunting never stops. Be it week days or weekends, we are continuously searching and trying out new dishes and still craving for more mouth-watering delicacies. Yet none of these dishes can ever replace the taste and nostalgia of "ghar-ka-khana"; the comfort and utter joy that a home-made dish instantly brings.

Therefore, for today's article, we are sharing the recipe of avarekalu saru, which is very close to our heart as a traditional recipe of Karnataka and a happy memory of childhood days. Avarekalu saru or avarekalu sagu is essentially a home-made curry, loaded with avarekai beans and other vegetables, filled with a simple yet rustic flavour along with the goodness of a creamy, lush curry.

While there are many renditions available of this same recipe, we have come up with an easy-to-prepare dish, which will be less time consuming yet will be a delicious treat for your perfect Sunday meal. So, go through the step-by-step instructions or the video guide and let us know how it turned out.

Easy Avarekalu Saru Recipe
EASY AVAREKAI SARU RECIPE | HOMEMADE AVAREKAI SARU RECIPE | AVAREKAI SARU STEP BY STEP | AVAREKAI SARU VIDEO
Easy avarekai saru recipe | Homemade avarekai saru recipe | Avarekai saru step by step | Avarekai saru video
Prep Time
20 Mins
Cook Time
25M
Total Time
45 Mins

Recipe By: Kavyashree S

Recipe Type: Main course

Serves: 2

Ingredients

  • 1. Avarekai - ½ bowl

    2. Water - 1 cup

    3. Tamarind juice - 1/4th cup

    4. Coriander (chopped) - a handful

    5. Rasam powder - 1 tbsp

    6. Oil for cooking - 1+1/2 tsp

    7. Coconut (grated) - ½ cup

    8. Mustard seeds - ½ tbsp

    9. Hing - a pinch

    10. Turmeric powder - 1/2 tbsp

    11. Jaggery - 1 tbsp

    12. Ginger - ½ inch

    13. Salt - to taste

    14. Curry leaves (a handful)

Red Rice Kanda Poha
How to Prepare

  • 1. Take a cooker

    2. Put avarekai beans in it.

    3. Add water and salt to it.

    4. Close the lid.

    5. Pressure cook the beans for 3-4 whistles (10-15 minutes).

    6. Drain the water and pour it in a bowl.

    7. Let it cool for 10-15 minutes.

    8. Take a mixing jar.

    9. Add coconut, rasam powder, tamarind juice, ginger, jaggery, turmeric powder and avarekai in it.

    10. Add ½ a cup of water in the mixing jar.

    11. Grind it all together.

    12. Take a pan.

    13. Add oil.

    14. Add mustard seeds, hing and curry leaves one by one.

    15. Add the paste and mix it well.

    16. Let it simmer for 5 minutes.

    17. Add salt and coriander.

    18. Mix it well and transfer it into a bowl.

    19. Serve hot.

Instructions
  • 1. If you don't like the thick texture of the curry, feel free to add more water to get the desired consistency.
  • 2. Be careful with boiling the beans, as nobody likes overcooked beans.
Nutritional Information
  • Serving Size - 1 bowl
  • Calories - 352.5 cal
  • Fat - 16.95 g
  • Protein - 14.46 g
  • Carbohydrates - 35.9 g

STEP BY STEP - HOW TO MAKE

1. Take a cooker

Easy Avarekalu Saru Recipe

2. Put avarekai beans in it.

Easy Avarekalu Saru Recipe

3. Add water and salt to it.

Easy Avarekalu Saru Recipe
Easy Avarekalu Saru Recipe

4. Close the lid.

Easy Avarekalu Saru Recipe

5. Pressure cook the beans for 3-4 whistles (10-15 minutes).

Easy Avarekalu Saru Recipe

6. Drain the water and pour it in a bowl.

Easy Avarekalu Saru Recipe

7. Let it cool for 10-15 minutes.

Easy Avarekalu Saru Recipe

8. Take a mixing jar.

Easy Avarekalu Saru Recipe

9. Add coconut, rasam powder, tamarind juice, ginger, jaggery, turmeric powder and avarekai in it.

Easy Avarekalu Saru Recipe
Easy Avarekalu Saru Recipe
Easy Avarekalu Saru Recipe
Easy Avarekalu Saru Recipe
Easy Avarekalu Saru Recipe
Easy Avarekalu Saru Recipe
Easy Avarekalu Saru Recipe

10. Add ½ a cup of water in the mixing jar.

Easy Avarekalu Saru Recipe

11. Grind it all together.

Easy Avarekalu Saru Recipe
Easy Avarekalu Saru Recipe

12. Take a pan.

Easy Avarekalu Saru Recipe

13. Add oil.

Easy Avarekalu Saru Recipe

14. Add mustard seeds, hing and curry leaves one by one.

Easy Avarekalu Saru Recipe
Easy Avarekalu Saru Recipe
Easy Avarekalu Saru Recipe

15. Add the paste and mix it well.

Easy Avarekalu Saru Recipe
Easy Avarekalu Saru Recipe

16. Let it simmer for 5 minutes.

Easy Avarekalu Saru Recipe

17. Add salt and coriander.

Easy Avarekalu Saru Recipe
Easy Avarekalu Saru Recipe

18. Mix it well and transfer it into a bowl.

Easy Avarekalu Saru Recipe
Easy Avarekalu Saru Recipe

19. Serve hot.

Easy Avarekalu Saru Recipe
Easy Avarekalu Saru Recipe
[ 4 of 5 - 47 Users]
Read more about: recipe
Subscribe Newsletter
 

Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky