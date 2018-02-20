Avarekalu Saru Recipe | How To Make Avarekalu Saru Easily At Home | Boldsky

As compulsive eaters, our daily food-hunting never stops. Be it week days or weekends, we are continuously searching and trying out new dishes and still craving for more mouth-watering delicacies. Yet none of these dishes can ever replace the taste and nostalgia of "ghar-ka-khana"; the comfort and utter joy that a home-made dish instantly brings.

Therefore, for today's article, we are sharing the recipe of avarekalu saru, which is very close to our heart as a traditional recipe of Karnataka and a happy memory of childhood days. Avarekalu saru or avarekalu sagu is essentially a home-made curry, loaded with avarekai beans and other vegetables, filled with a simple yet rustic flavour along with the goodness of a creamy, lush curry.

While there are many renditions available of this same recipe, we have come up with an easy-to-prepare dish, which will be less time consuming yet will be a delicious treat for your perfect Sunday meal. So, go through the step-by-step instructions or the video guide and let us know how it turned out.

EASY AVAREKAI SARU RECIPE | HOMEMADE AVAREKAI SARU RECIPE | AVAREKAI SARU STEP BY STEP | AVAREKAI SARU VIDEO Easy avarekai saru recipe | Homemade avarekai saru recipe | Avarekai saru step by step | Avarekai saru video Prep Time 20 Mins Cook Time 25M Total Time 45 Mins Recipe By: Kavyashree S Recipe Type: Main course Serves: 2 Ingredients 1. Avarekai - ½ bowl 2. Water - 1 cup 3. Tamarind juice - 1/4th cup 4. Coriander (chopped) - a handful 5. Rasam powder - 1 tbsp 6. Oil for cooking - 1+1/2 tsp 7. Coconut (grated) - ½ cup 8. Mustard seeds - ½ tbsp 9. Hing - a pinch 10. Turmeric powder - 1/2 tbsp 11. Jaggery - 1 tbsp 12. Ginger - ½ inch 13. Salt - to taste 14. Curry leaves (a handful) How to Prepare 1. Take a cooker 2. Put avarekai beans in it. 3. Add water and salt to it. 4. Close the lid. 5. Pressure cook the beans for 3-4 whistles (10-15 minutes). 6. Drain the water and pour it in a bowl. 7. Let it cool for 10-15 minutes. 8. Take a mixing jar. 9. Add coconut, rasam powder, tamarind juice, ginger, jaggery, turmeric powder and avarekai in it. 10. Add ½ a cup of water in the mixing jar. 11. Grind it all together. 12. Take a pan. 13. Add oil. 14. Add mustard seeds, hing and curry leaves one by one. 15. Add the paste and mix it well. 16. Let it simmer for 5 minutes. 17. Add salt and coriander. 18. Mix it well and transfer it into a bowl. 19. Serve hot. Instructions 1. If you don't like the thick texture of the curry, feel free to add more water to get the desired consistency.

2. Be careful with boiling the beans, as nobody likes overcooked beans. Nutritional Information Serving Size - 1 bowl

Calories - 352.5 cal

Fat - 16.95 g

Protein - 14.46 g

Carbohydrates - 35.9 g

