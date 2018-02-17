How To Make Avarekai Roti | Avarekai Roti Recipe | Boldsky

Making a healthy breakfast without compromising on the taste has always been our worry. We're on the constant lookout for a breakfast recipe that will keep us full for a long period of time and also lend us some health points to balance out the junk that we will surely indulge at some point of the day.

But now, we are glad to inform you that we have finally dug out a traditional Karnataka-style breakfast recipe of Avarekai Roti that will provide you all the health benefits as well as give you a mouthful of flavour that you can simply not turn away from making again and again.

Avarekai roti, or Avarekalu roti, is a very familiar dish in Karnataka, made from the avarekai beans that you usually get during the months of November to March. These beans are extremely healthy as well as packed with a unique flavour that adds a completely new edge to the dish.

Avarekai roti, which comes with a crispy outer layer and a moist and tender inner portion, will simply melt in your mouth, if taken hot.

Along with being a toothsome breakfast to crunch upon during the early hours of the day, Avarekai roti is also a very easy-to-make dish that can be prepared super-fast, perfect for the busy hours.

Now that you are almost convinced to give this delicious breakie a try, browse through the below recipe as well as the video instructions to make sure that you can nail the dish without any hitch.

EASY HOMEMADE AVAREKAI ROTI RECIPE| HOW TO MAKE AVAREKAI ROTI | AVAREKAI ROTI STEP BY STEP | AVAREKAI ROTI VIDEO RECIPE Easy homemade avarekai roti recipe | How to make avarekai roti | Avarekai roti step by step | Avarekai roti video recipe Prep Time 15 Mins Cook Time 30M Total Time 45 Mins Recipe By: Kavya Recipe Type: Breakfast Serves: 2 Ingredients For the Dough : 1. Rice Flour - 1 bowl 2. Avarekai - 1 cup 3. Water - 1 bowl 4. Oil - for cooking 5. Coriander leaves (chopped) - handful 6. Chillies - 4-5 7. Salt - to taste 8. Jeera - ½ tbsp 9. Crushed peppercorn - ½ tbsp How to Prepare 1. Take a cooker. 2. Put 1 cup of avarekai beans in the cooker. 3. Add a pinch of salt. 4. Add a cup of water. 5. Mix it with a spatula. 6. Close the lid. 7. Pressure cook the avarekai beans until soft (3-4 whistles), or at least for 10-15 minutes. 8. Open the lid. 9. Transfer the avarekai beans into a bowl. 10. Let it cool for 10-15 minutes. 11. Add rice flour to the bowl. 12. Add jeera. 13. Add chillies. 14. Add a handful of chopped coriander leaves. 15. Add salt according to your taste. 16. Add water little by little and mix it well. 17. Add crushed peppercorn and mix it properly. 18. Make a dough and divide it into smaller portions. 19. Spread a wax paper on the cardboard and brush some oil on it. 20. Pat the dough and make it flat by gently applying pressure with your fingers. 21. Take a pan and put it in the oven. 22. Brush the surface with some oil. 23. Gently separate the flattened dough from the paper and spread it on the surface of the pan. 24. Cook it on medium flame for 4-5 minutes. 25. Flip it and cook again for 4-5 minutes. 26. Take the roti out of the pan. 27. Serve it with chutney or curd. Instructions 1. Be very careful while flattening the dough, as it is very tender and can break anytime.

2. Sprinkle some water while patting the dough, as it will make it moist and you can make a round surface without applying much pressure.

3. To separate the flattened dough from the paper, always use a sharp-edged spatula and easily separate it. Nutritional Information Serving Size - 2

Calories - 390 cal

Fat - 20 g

Protein - 10 g

Carbohydrates - 42.5 g

Fibre - 1.8 g

STEP BY STEP - HOW TO MAKE

1. Take a cooker.

2. Put 1 cup of avarekai beans in the cooker.

3. Add a pinch of salt.

4. Add a cup of water.

5. Mix it with a spatula.

6. Close the lid.

7. Pressure cook the avarekai beans until soft (3-4 whistles), or at least for 10-15 minutes.

8. Open the lid.

9. Transfer the avarekai beans into a bowl.

10. Let it cool for 10-15 minutes.

11. Add rice flour to the bowl.

12. Add jeera.

13. Add chillies.

14. Add a handful of chopped coriander leaves.

15. Add salt according to your taste.

16. Add water little by little and mix it well.

17. Add crushed peppercorn and mix it properly.

18. Make a dough and divide it into smaller portions.

19. Spread a wax paper on the cardboard and brush some oil on it.

20. Pat the dough and make it flat by gently applying pressure with your fingers.

21. Take a pan and put it in the oven.

22. Brush the surface with some oil.

23. Gently separate the flattened dough from the paper and spread it on the surface of the pan.

24. Cook it on medium flame for 4-5 minutes.

25. Flip it and cook again for 4-5 minutes.

26. Take the roti out of the pan.

27. Serve it with chutney or curd.