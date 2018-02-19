Healthy Snacks: How To Make Avarekai Mixture

Avarekai Mixture Recipe | How To Make Avarekai Mixture | Easy Snacks Recipe | Boldsky

As obsessive foodies, snacking is a part of our daily activity and we simply can not do without it. But along with all the snacks that we constantly munch on all day long, our mind inevitably feels guilty for the amount of junk that we keep hoarding in our body.

Now imagine if snacking could have been healthy as well? Well, let us take you through a healthy snack recipe of Avarekai Mixture that will not only entice your taste buds with its crunchy, crispy mouthful flavours but will also lend you loads of nutritional goodness, making you healthier than ever.

Avarekai beans or flat beans have a reputation for being the kind of cooking ingredient that can be rendered into dishes in a number of ways. Here, we have transformed this healthy beans in a snacks recipe that can be stored for months, if kept in an air-tight bowl. Now scrape out all that unhealthy junk from your daily food-list and enjoy snacking guilt free. So munch on dear readers and your body will thank you soon!

HOMEMADE AVAREKAI MIXTURE RECIPE | HOW TO MAKE AVAREKAI MIXTURE |HEALTHY SNACKS AVAREKAI MIXTURE RECIPE | AVAREKAI MIXTURE STEP BY STEP | AVAREKAI MIXTURE VIDEO Homemade avarekai mixture recipe | How to make avarekai mixture |Healthy snacks avarekai mixture recipe | Avarekai mixture step by step | Avarekai mixture video Prep Time 4 Hours0 Mins Cook Time 15M Total Time 4 Hours15 Mins Recipe By: Kavya Recipe Type: Snacks Serves: 2 Ingredients 1. Avarekai beans - ½ bowl 2. Oil - for deep frying 3. Dry coconut (sliced) - 1/4th cup 4. Peanuts - ½ cup 5. Bengal gram (fried) - 1/4th cup 6. Curry leaves - 6-8 7. Chilli powder - ½ tbsp 8. Salt - as per taste 9. Turmeric powder - ½ tbsp How to Prepare 1. Take a bowl. 2. Put the avarekai beans in it. 3. Add a bowl of water. 4. Let it soak for 4-5 hours. 5. Drain the water afterwards. 6. Put the avarekai in a bowl. 7. Remove the outer layer of the avarekai seeds one by one and keep it separately. 8. Take a frying pan. 9. Heat oil on medium flame for 4-5 minutes. 10. Fry the avarekai seeds in medium to low flame, till it turns crispy and golden brown. 11. Put the fried beans in a perforated bowl. 12. Next, fry the peanuts till it turns brown and keep it with the avarekai seeds. 13. Fry the dry coconut, till it becomes dark brown and put it in the perforated bowl. 14. After that, fry the curry leaves and keep them in the bowl. 15. Add gram dal to the mixture. 16. Add turmeric powder and chilli powder. 17. Sprinkle some salt as per your taste and mix it well. 18. Serve it in a bowl or store it in an air-tight jar. Instructions 1. The proportion of the nuts can vary according to your own preference. So if you like peanuts more, feel free to add on more of those.

2. To fasten the soaking process, soak it in hot water instead and your avarekai beans will be tender without taking too long. Nutritional Information Serving Size - 1 bowl

Calories - 468 cal

Fat - 27.3 g

Protein - 11.6 g

Carbohydrates - 43.4 g

Fibre - 4.6 g

