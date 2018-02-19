Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

Healthy Snacks: How To Make Avarekai Mixture

Written By: Arpita Adhya
Avarekai Mixture Recipe | How To Make Avarekai Mixture | Easy Snacks Recipe | Boldsky

As obsessive foodies, snacking is a part of our daily activity and we simply can not do without it. But along with all the snacks that we constantly munch on all day long, our mind inevitably feels guilty for the amount of junk that we keep hoarding in our body.

Now imagine if snacking could have been healthy as well? Well, let us take you through a healthy snack recipe of Avarekai Mixture that will not only entice your taste buds with its crunchy, crispy mouthful flavours but will also lend you loads of nutritional goodness, making you healthier than ever.

Avarekai beans or flat beans have a reputation for being the kind of cooking ingredient that can be rendered into dishes in a number of ways. Here, we have transformed this healthy beans in a snacks recipe that can be stored for months, if kept in an air-tight bowl. Now scrape out all that unhealthy junk from your daily food-list and enjoy snacking guilt free. So munch on dear readers and your body will thank you soon!

Easy Avarekai Mixture Recipe
HOMEMADE AVAREKAI MIXTURE RECIPE | HOW TO MAKE AVAREKAI MIXTURE |HEALTHY SNACKS AVAREKAI MIXTURE RECIPE | AVAREKAI MIXTURE STEP BY STEP | AVAREKAI MIXTURE VIDEO
Homemade avarekai mixture recipe | How to make avarekai mixture |Healthy snacks avarekai mixture recipe | Avarekai mixture step by step | Avarekai mixture video
Prep Time
4 Hours0 Mins
Cook Time
15M
Total Time
4 Hours15 Mins

Recipe By: Kavya

Recipe Type: Snacks

Serves: 2

Ingredients

  • 1. Avarekai beans - ½ bowl

    2. Oil - for deep frying

    3. Dry coconut (sliced) - 1/4th cup

    4. Peanuts - ½ cup

    5. Bengal gram (fried) - 1/4th cup

    6. Curry leaves - 6-8

    7. Chilli powder - ½ tbsp

    8. Salt - as per taste

    9. Turmeric powder - ½ tbsp

Red Rice Kanda Poha
How to Prepare

  • 1. Take a bowl.

    2. Put the avarekai beans in it.

    3. Add a bowl of water.

    4. Let it soak for 4-5 hours.

    5. Drain the water afterwards.

    6. Put the avarekai in a bowl.

    7. Remove the outer layer of the avarekai seeds one by one and keep it separately.

    8. Take a frying pan.

    9. Heat oil on medium flame for 4-5 minutes.

    10. Fry the avarekai seeds in medium to low flame, till it turns crispy and golden brown.

    11. Put the fried beans in a perforated bowl.

    12. Next, fry the peanuts till it turns brown and keep it with the avarekai seeds.

    13. Fry the dry coconut, till it becomes dark brown and put it in the perforated bowl.

    14. After that, fry the curry leaves and keep them in the bowl.

    15. Add gram dal to the mixture.

    16. Add turmeric powder and chilli powder.

    17. Sprinkle some salt as per your taste and mix it well.

    18. Serve it in a bowl or store it in an air-tight jar.

Instructions
  • 1. The proportion of the nuts can vary according to your own preference. So if you like peanuts more, feel free to add on more of those.
  • 2. To fasten the soaking process, soak it in hot water instead and your avarekai beans will be tender without taking too long.
Nutritional Information
  • Serving Size - 1 bowl
  • Calories - 468 cal
  • Fat - 27.3 g
  • Protein - 11.6 g
  • Carbohydrates - 43.4 g
  • Fibre - 4.6 g

STEP BY STEP - HOW TO MAKE

1. Take a bowl.

Easy Avarekai Mixture Recipe

2. Put the avarekai beans in it.

Easy Avarekai Mixture Recipe

3. Add a bowl of water.

Easy Avarekai Mixture Recipe

4. Let it soak for 4-5 hours.

Easy Avarekai Mixture Recipe

5. Drain the water afterwards.

Easy Avarekai Mixture Recipe

6. Put the avarekai in a bowl.

Easy Avarekai Mixture Recipe

7. Remove the outer layer of the avarekai seeds one by one and keep it separately.

Easy Avarekai Mixture Recipe
Easy Avarekai Mixture Recipe

8. Take a frying pan.

9. Heat oil on medium flame for 4-5 minutes.

Easy Avarekai Mixture Recipe

10. Fry the avarekai seeds in medium to low flame, till it turns crispy and golden brown.

Easy Avarekai Mixture Recipe

11. Put the fried beans in a perforated bowl.

Easy Avarekai Mixture Recipe

12. Next, fry the peanuts till it turns brown and keep it with the avarekai seeds.

Easy Avarekai Mixture Recipe
Easy Avarekai Mixture Recipe
Easy Avarekai Mixture Recipe

13. Fry the dry coconut, till it becomes dark brown and put it in the perforated bowl.

Easy Avarekai Mixture Recipe
Easy Avarekai Mixture Recipe
Easy Avarekai Mixture Recipe

14. After that, fry the curry leaves and keep them in the bowl.

Easy Avarekai Mixture Recipe
Easy Avarekai Mixture Recipe
Easy Avarekai Mixture Recipe

15. Add gram dal to the mixture.

Easy Avarekai Mixture Recipe

16. Add turmeric powder and chilli powder.

Easy Avarekai Mixture Recipe
Easy Avarekai Mixture Recipe

17. Sprinkle some salt as per your taste and mix it well.

Easy Avarekai Mixture Recipe
Easy Avarekai Mixture Recipe

18. Serve it in a bowl or store it in an air-tight jar.

Easy Avarekai Mixture Recipe
Easy Avarekai Mixture Recipe
Easy Avarekai Mixture Recipe
[ 4.5 of 5 - 95 Users]
Read more about: recipe
Story first published: Monday, February 19, 2018, 13:43 [IST]
Other articles published on Feb 19, 2018
Subscribe Newsletter
 

Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky