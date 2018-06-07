Aloo Cutlets Recipe for Beginners, ऐसे बनाएं क्रिस्पी आलू कटलेट | Evening Snacks | Boldsky

Can we all just agree that potato makes for the best of snacks, be it french fries, potato chips, aloo tikki or aloo cutlets! Potatoes were probably meant to be snacks, isn't it? As diehard potato lovers, we can't complain! Bring on more potato snack recipes, please! After all, it's monsoon!

Today, we will quickly learn how to make aloo cutlets without using besan! Instead, we would use beaten rice powder (chewra) as our binding ingredient. As we believe, snacks do not mean unhealthy junk food items, we will teach you how you can make snacks without making it unhealthy or heavy in the stomach.

So, what is your favourite potato snack recipe for the monsoon season?

Before we go into the details of this crispy aloo cutlet recipe, let's learn quick facts about this snacks recipe. For instance, do you know this is a low-calorie snacks recipe, which can happily make peace with your diet chart? Chewra, or beaten rice, gives this cutlet recipe a nice textural twist and it helps to infuse flavours into it.

To make it an easy yet tasty recipe, we are not using a lot of spices, but just a few essentials which will pack the flavours in, without making it too complicated for the beginners to try.

Without any further delay, let's get into this aloo cutlet recipe procedure right away!

Tag us! Before you go, do not forget to send your recipe pictures with us. Inbox us your recipe pictures or tag us @boldskyliving. You can also use the hashtag # cookingwithboldskyliving. Like our page on Facebook and Instagram and never miss any important recipe updates from us! Write to us about your experience with us and our most favourite responses will be featured on our channel! Stay tuned!

ALOO CUTLET RECIPE | POTATO CUTLET RECIPE | EASY EVENING SNACKS RECIPE | ALOO CUTLET STEP BY STEP | ALOO CUTLET VIDEO Aloo Cutlet Recipe | Potato Cutlet Recipe | Easy Evening Snacks Recipe | Aloo Cutlet Step By Step | Aloo Cutlet Video Prep Time 5 Mins Cook Time 10M Total Time 15 Mins Recipe By: Kavya Recipe Type: snacks Serves: 2 Ingredients 1. Boiled potatoes - 5-6 2. Beaten rice powder (chewra) - 3-4 tbsp 3. Black pepper powder - ½ tsp 4. Chaat masala - ½ tsp 5. Salt - to taste 6. Green chillies - 2-3 7. Coriander - A handful 8. Oil - to deep fry How to Prepare 1. Take a bowl and add the boiled potatoes. 2. Add beaten rice powder, black pepper, chaat masala, salt, green chillies and coriander. 3. Mix everything together and make sure there are no lumps formed. 4. Give the cutlets a desired shape. Here, we are giving it a finger shape. 5. Take a pan and heat oil. 6. Deep fry the cutlets in it. 7. Transfer the cutlets on to a plate and serve hot. Instructions 1. You can use red chillies instead of green chillies too if you prefer.

2. Once the oil heats up, lower the flame to medium, to ensure that your cutlets do not get burned. Nutritional Information Serving size - 1 piece

Calories - 77 cal

Fats - 5.6 g

Protein - 0.6 g

Carbs - 6.0 g

Fiber - 0.6 g

STEP BY STEP: HOW TO MAKE ALOO CUTLET RECIPE

1. Take a bowl and add the boiled potatoes.

2. Add beaten rice powder, black pepper, chaat masala, salt, green chillies and coriander.

3. Mix everything together and make sure there are no lumps formed.

4. Give the cutlets a desired shape. Here, we are giving it a finger shape.

5. Take a pan and heat oil.

6. Deep fry the cutlets in it.

7. Transfer the cutlets on to a plate and serve hot.