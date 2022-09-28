Expert Article: Getting Ready For Pregnancy At An Advanced Age Prenatal oi-Dr A Prasanna Latha

If you will be 35 or older at the time of your due date, you are deemed to be of advanced maternal age. More women than ever are delaying parenthood till they are older and feel more capable of doing it, perhaps due to various reasons like pursuing a career, higher education, income, financial independence etc.

Many women's perceptions of happiness and self-determination depend on being able to choose when to have children; nonetheless, while people may think differently about age than they did a generation ago, it is still true that we are at the mercy of our biology. Women of advanced maternal age can boost their chances of conceiving and having happy, healthy pregnancies by scheduling pre-conception consultations, receiving regular prenatal care, and keeping a healthy lifestyle.

A Way To Have A Healthy Pregnancy

DR. A.PRASANNA LATHA, Senior Obstetrician and Gynecologist says, For any woman hoping to have a healthy kid, the best thing she can do to boost her likelihood of conceiving healthy offspring at an advanced maternal age is the same. Women who engage in regular exercise, maintain a nutritious diet, and abstain from using tobacco products, illegal drugs, and alcohol are in the greatest possible position to become pregnant.

Pre-conception appointments are indicated for older women who desire to become parents so they may better understand their unique medical circumstances and what they can do to reduce their risks. Additionally, medical professionals advise pregnant women over the age of 35 to consider genetic and chromosomal testing seriously.

How Does Age Affect Pregnancy?

The early 20s are the most productive years for women, and as they age, fertility rates fall rapidly until the late 30s. Doctors advise couples seeking to conceive by age 35 to give themselves six to twelve months to get pregnant. It could be required to speak with a fertility professional if pregnancy has not occurred after so much time.

Infertility can be caused by various circumstances outside age, such as advanced paternal age, health concerns, problems with sperm production, or genetic diseases. Depending on the underlying cause of infertility, several alternatives are available to persons trying to get pregnant. These alternatives might include fertility drugs, surgery, IVF, egg or sperm donation, and insemination.

Risk Factors For Pregnancy After 35

Women over the age of 35 are more likely to have high-risk pregnancies and experience pregnancy problems. If the mother is in good health and receiving the recommended prenatal care, many risk factors can be avoided; however, the risks increase as the maternal age.

The following are risk factors for pregnancy at an older age:

increased likelihood of having a child born before term

babies born underweight at birth

An increase in the prevalence of obstetric complications such as placenta praevia

a rise in the incidence of genetic disorders like Down syndrome

Increase in chances of maternal medical disorders like hypertension, diabetes, hypothyroidism, cardiac disorders.