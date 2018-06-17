10 Signs That Tell It’s A Baby Boy In The Womb

Just as is the case with any pregnant mom, are you too eager to know whether the little bundle of joy that you are carrying in your womb is a boy or a girl? During pregnancy, you will probably get plenty of unwarranted opinions about your body and baby.

One of the hot topics for discussion has always been the 'boy or girl' question. There are plenty of old wives' tales still doing rounds in this matter, and we would have heard stories on how our grand mothers' used their sixth sense to determine whether the baby in the womb is a boy or girl.

Although there are plenty of folklores in the boy or girl theory, common sense tells you that your chances of conceiving a girl or a boy do not lie in your hands. But, the question still remains, and the eagerness continues. So, mentioned here are some of the noticeable symptoms if you have conceived a baby boy.

But, bear in mind that these tales are not based on facts. They are based on some common symptoms and may not hold true for all. Here are the signs.

1. Early Pregnancy Symptoms

2. Skin Condition Of The Mother

3. Heart Rate

4. Low Baby Bump

5. Affinity towards sour, salty foods

6. Personality Change

7. Urine Colour

8. Cold Feet

9. Weight Gain

10. Breast Size

1. Early Pregnancy Symptoms

If you are not experiencing any early symptoms of pregnancy such as nausea or morning sickness, it is considered as a symptom of having a baby boy. This means to say that the severity of morning sickness may be lesser and you may have comparatively smoother mornings if you are carrying a boy.

2. Skin Condition Of The Mother

It is said that a girl baby may steal the mother's beauty. However, boys are likely to give their mothers a glowing skin, and better hair growth. If you are carrying a girl, your hair is likely to get thinner and dull.

3. Heart Rate

It is a general notion that if your baby's heart rate is under 140 beats per minute it is a boy, while higher than 140 beats is considered a girl.

4. Low Baby Bump

If you are carrying a low baby bump, it is very likely to be a boy, and if you carry high, it is likely to be a girl.

5. Affinity towards sour, salty foods

Food cravings are common during pregnancy. With boys, you tend to crave for sour, salty, savory foods and with girls, it is all about chocolates and sweets.

6. Personality Change

The sex of your unborn can influence the changes in your behaviour. Generally, women bearing a baby boy are seen to be more bold, aggressive and dominant, probably due to increased levels of testosterone.

7. Urine Colour

Did you ever think, even your urine colour during pregnancy may be a determining factor in indicating the sex of your unborn baby? Apparently, if the colour of your urine appears darker, it is an indication of a baby boy.

8. Cold Feet

If you experience cold feet constantly during pregnancy, it is considered an indication of carrying a baby boy.

9. Weight Gain

The nature of your weight gain can be a great indicator of the gender of your unborn. If you carry a baby boy, the extra pounds are mostly around your stomach, unlike when carrying a girl, the mother's weight seems to be distributed all over her body, including her face.

10. Breast Size

During pregnancy, your breasts tend to get larger in size, in preparation for supply of breast milk and nurturing your baby. But, when you are carrying a baby boy, it is said that your right breast becomes bigger in size than the left one.

The sex of your baby is determined as soon as the sperm meets the egg. Your baby's genitals usually develop around 11th week into pregnancy. Apart from gender, other aspects such as eye colour, hair colour, intelligence, etc., are also determined. However, you will not be able to know about the sex for several more weeks until it is confirmed through an ultrasound.

As you know, determining the sex of an unborn through an ultrasound is an offense in some countries. But, isn't it exciting to wait until delivery to find out if your little bundle of joy is a boy or a girl? Meanwhile, you will probably hear lot of such predictions, but remember that most of these theories are not scientifically proven. Remain patient, and you will anyway know the result soon!