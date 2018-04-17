After How Many Days Does Vomiting Start In Pregnancy?

Pregnancy is a wonderful phase in a woman's life. Being able to give birth to a sweet adorable DNA copy of ourselves is the greatest Joy in the world. But being pregnant comes with its own set of problems.

The phase of pregnancy differs from woman to woman. Some women have a very easy pregnancy, while some experience symptoms that are unknown to the others. That is why there are many myths relating to it, not knowing what to believe and what not to.

Women experience a lot of issues during the whole nine months of pregnancy - the common one being Vomiting. Every pregnant woman feels nauseous around some time in their pregnancy; but the severity can differ in women. Though vomiting is completely a natural side effect of pregnancy, it can sometimes affect your way of life.

Why Do Women Vomit During Pregnancy?

The common phenomenon of women experiencing vomiting during pregnancy is called morning sickness, as it usually happens in the morning, though it can happen at any time during the day. Women tend to feel nauseous as soon as they wake up. This feeling usually goes away in some time.

Some women only have nauseous feeling while some women end up vomiting. This happens due to many reasons:

- The increase in HCG hormones during the early stages of pregnancy can lead to vomiting and nausea.

- Increase in other hormones such as oestrogen can also be linked with feelings of nausea and vomiting.

- Pregnant women have a heightened sense of smell and sensitivity to odours, which may also lead to the above-mentioned conditions.

- During pregnancy, the digestive tracts of women are sensitive, which is another reason linked to vomiting and nausea.

When Does A Woman Usually Start Vomiting?

Pregnant women start feeling nauseous from around 4-6 weeks into their pregnancy, sometimes even before they test positive for pregnancy. This condition slowly becomes worse as the pregnancy progresses. Majority of the women get relief from these symptoms from around 14-16 weeks into the pregnancy.

However, many pregnant women have reported feeling nauseous and vomiting all throughout their pregnancy. Some women also have this feeling in bouts through the nine months, coming occasionally in the second and third trimesters. The condition is nevertheless common and nothing to worry about.

When Should I Worry About My Vomiting And Nausea?

Feeling nauseous and vomiting is a temporary feeling that is triggered by certain conditions, while it is completely normal, it can certainly get into your way of life. Vomiting and nausea can prevent you from eating certain kinds of foods.

In extreme cases, where you just cannot keep food down in your stomach and end up vomiting everything you eat, it's time to seek medication. Severe vomiting can cause dehydration and vitamin and mineral deficiency and also may lead to weight loss.

Ways To Get Relief From Morning Sickness Naturally:

If morning sickness is getting in your way of life and stopping you from enjoying your favourite foods, here are a few simple ways and remedies that can help you get rid of nausea.

1) Eat small meals throughout the day:

The feeling of nausea usually sets in when you are hungry. Therefore, try to have small meals throughout the day to keep the feeling of nausea at bay.

2) Opt for easily digestible foods:

Complex carbs such as pasta and breads are easy to digest and suppress the feeling of nausea. They also make for a great meal and provide you with sufficient energy.

3) Suck on sugar cubes with peppermint oil:

Whenever you feel nauseous, you can add a drop of peppermint oil on a sugar cube and suck on it to get rid of the feeling. This remedy is great, especially after meals.

4) Wear an acupressure band:

This band is available widely in all drugstores. This simple yet effective band worn on the wrist, works by applying pressure on the inside of the wrist, a point which is said to reduce nauseous feeling in women.

5) Drink ginger tea:

Ginger is said to be the ultimate answer to many pregnant women. Sipping ginger tea throughout the day is sure to help you overcome the nauseous feeling.

6) Keep bedside snacks:

Many women feel like they are going to throw up first thing in the morning. To combat this, try stacking up your bedside table with a few light snacks like biscuits and crackers, which you can nibble on during the night. An empty stomach is the enemy of nausea.

7) Walk:

A walk or light exercise will help you work the muscles in the stomach and help you get rid of the nauseous feeling. So, garb your headphones and walk your way to a nausea-free pregnancy.