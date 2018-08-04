Natural Birth Vs C-Section: Pros And Cons

When you think of labour, pain is perhaps the first thing that comes to your mind. The contractions that help the cervix dilate and push the baby forward cause immense pain. The actual act of the baby coming out too The actual act of the baby coming out too, can cause pain and it also causes wounds and tears that hurt. Does that mean that it is just the vaginal birth that hurts bad? Is cesarean birth free of pain and the better option?

Pain during pregnancy is often subjective. It means that a woman with a low pain threshold may feel that the labour pain is just unbearable. But on the other hand, a woman with a high pain threshold will be able to bear the pain and feel it was not that bad. Nonetheless, childbirth is still the most difficult pain that a human being has to go through. You should also note that a woman who receives a C-section will have to deal with a lot of pain after the delivery and a woman who has had a natural birth will have an easier recovery.

Add to it the fact that natural births can be relatively pain-free today through the use of drugs and epidural. So, how do you decide what hurts worse - natural delivery or a C-section? Today, we shall talk about this very confusing topic and give you the pros and cons of both.

Pros Of Natural Birth

• Fewer Chances Of Infection.

While the delivery is by itself painful in a natural birth, it has very little chance of infection postpartum. This means lesser pain and complication than a C-section in the long run.

• The Hormones Of childbirth Help In Pain-free Recovery

The hormones released during labour and childbirth are also helpful in the recovery process. They help in faster healing and comparatively painless postpartum recovery.

• No Incision

Since there is no incision in the abdomen, it is easier and not painful to sit up and feed the baby or move as you wish. You will also not have to worry that the baby would accidentally kick it and injure the stitches.

Cons Of Natural Birth

• It Will Hurt

Natural birth will hurt a lot but you can ease the pain to an extent if you choose to have drugs that relieve the pain.

• Duration May Be Unpredictable

There is no saying how long the labour will last. Some women have a quick labour and others have labour that lasts up to 72 hours.

• Use Of The Bathroom Will Be Painful After The Delivery

Peeing and pooping after the delivery will be hard. The pressure of passing motions and the acids in the urine will make it a painful business.

• Tearing And Episiotomy

Natural birth may entail tearing of some extent and an episiotomy may be necessary in some cases. An episiotomy is an incision on your perineum to facilitate the easy removal of the baby from your vagina. All this can be painful and the recovery will take a while.

Pros Of C-section

• No Labour Pain

When you choose C-section, you will not have to worry about the pain that labour brings with it. You will not have to endure the painful contractions or be exhausted by all the pushing.

• Your Vagina Will Stay The Way It Always Was

As the baby does not pass through the vagina, it does not expand. It also doesn't have to sustain tears and wounds. The baby is brought out through an incision on the abdomen.

• Going To The Loo Is Less Painful After The Delivery

Peeing after a natural birth is hard as the acids in the urine touch the vagina, the episiotomy (if any) and any wounds. It tends to sting and burn. It is a painful experience overall. With a C-section, you can skip it all.

• You Will Have To Endure Less Postpartum Bleeding

Postpartum bleeding or lochia is seen to be abundant in natural birth. But if you have a C-section, you will have had it all cleaned during the procedure and will have minimal lochia.

Cons Of C-section

• It Comes With A Higher Risk Of Infection

C-section is an incision on the abdomen through which the baby is removed. The incision is then stitched or stapled back. If proper care is not provided to it, it may get infected leading to complications and pain.

• Long Recovery Time

With a C-section, you will have to stay in bed for a longer period of time to recover completely. Sitting up to feed your baby or moving suddenly can cause pain.