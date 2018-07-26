Mosquito Bites On Babies: Signs And Home Remedies

When you have babies, you try and keep them protected at all times. Mosquito bites are a big concern not just because they spread diseases like malaria, chikungunya and dengue but also because they cause a lot of discomfort to the baby. The mosquito bites itch very much and can cause swelling. If the baby scratches it, a wound can open up and the scar or discolouration takes a long time to fade.

Most parents use a combination of mosquito nets and mosquito repellant creams to make sure that their little one is not bitten by these pesky insects. They also try to keep their baby fully covered at all times. Nevertheless, the truth is that the baby will get bitten by a mosquito at some point in time. The equatorial climate that most of our country enjoys is great at harbouring mosquitoes. No matter what you do, chances are that your baby will encounter some mosquito bites.

Fortunately, there are things you can do to reduce the discomfort that your baby will have to endure after being on the receiving end of a mosquito bite. Today, we shall talk about the things you can do to cure or help the healing of a mosquito bite in your baby. Read on to know more.

How Do You Know That Your Baby Is Infected From A Mosquito Bite?

An infection due to a mosquito bite can happen in one of the two ways. Firstly, the bite itself can deliver disease-causing germs into your baby's bloodstream. Secondly, your baby may scratch the bite area and to create a wound. This wound then can become the entry point for infections.

Signs Of Mosquito Bites On Babies

Check for the following signs and take your baby to the doctor if you see any of them.

• Redness around the mosquito bite.

• Rise in your baby's body temperature.

• High temperature along with a stiff neck

How To Prevent Mosquito Bites?

As mentioned above, it is not possible to avoid a mosquito bite altogether. But there are things you can do to prevent it to an extent.

• Do not take your baby to the area have a thriving mosquito population. These include parks in wet conditions and garbage dumps.

• Try not to go out after the sun has set and stay indoors.

• Use screens or nets on doors and windows to prevent the entrance of mosquitoes.

• Do not let water to accumulate in your surroundings. Mosquitoes tend to breed in stagnant water.

• Use herbal mosquito repellant on babies. Make sure that you do not use them excessively; if ingested, they might be dangerous.

• While covering your baby with long dresses, pants and shirts is a great idea, you should avoid bright colours as they tend to invite the mosquitoes.

Remedies For Mosquito Bites

• Use ice

Ice helps in contracting the blood vessels which helps in preventing the spread of the allergen in the mosquito's saliva. This way, the mosquito bite does not itch or hurt as much. The easiest way to apply ice is to put some ice in a towel and hold it at the site of the mosquito bite. You could also use a bag of frozen peas instead.

• Green Tea

Green tea is rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory agents. These prevent the swelling and itching of the mosquito bite site. Steep some green tea bags in warm water. When cool,store it in the fridge to use as and when needed. When a mosquito bites, place a bag on the site of the bite and your baby will feel better immediately.

• Apple Cider Vinegar

The acidity of the apple cider vinegar helps to prevent itchiness and swelling. You may dab a little diluted apple cider vinegar on the bite area. Another thing you may do is to add a few teaspoons of apple cider vinegar to your baby's bath water.

• Honey

Raw and natural honey is great in relieving itch and swelling that comes with a mosquito bite. Apply it to the area of the bite to help your baby feel better. In addition, the microbicidal properties help prevent further infection. You do not have to worry about the baby ingesting a little of the honey either, as it is relatively safe.

• Aloe Vera

Aloe vera is very good at soothing itchiness and swelling. Any wound that has been caused due to the baby's scratching also heals faster with the help of aloe vera gel. You could buy natural aloe gel or try scraping some gel off an aloe vera leaf.

• A Dry Soap Bar

If you have nothing at hand and need to soothe a baby who is crying due to mosquito bites, try rubbing a dry bar of soap at the site of the mosquito bite. Though the effect is temporary, your baby will feel an immediate relief.

• Lemons

The acidic content of the lemon helps to neutralize the allergens in a mosquito bite. Rub a slice of lemon on the mosquito bite to help ease its itchiness and pain. Remember that there shouldn't be any wound in the area as the lemon juice may cause a stinging sensation.

• Onions

You could try rubbing a slice of onion on the mosquito bite to help soothe the itching and pain. Remember to wash the onion juice away once your baby feels better.

• Salt

Take a pinch of salt and add a couple of drops of water to make a paste. Rub this on the mosquito bite. This will help your baby feel better immediately. Do not try this method if you baby has scratched the area causing wounds as the salt may cause the wound to burn and sting. It may cause a lot of discomfort to the baby.