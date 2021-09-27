From Super Cool Bags To Totally Classy Jewellery, Amazon Has Amazing Discounted Goodies For You Offer Of The Day oi-Devika Tripathi

Amazon India is back with its sale and this time, right from jewellery to bags, we have got you covered. Be it for a festive occasion or a casual outing, here's the curation of some awesome products for you and at affordable prices. So, what are you waiting for? Go ahead and buy these goodies from Amazon.

GIVA 925 Sterling Silver Classic Zircon Solitaire Pendant With Chain | Necklace for Women & Girls | With Certificate of Authenticity and 925 Hallmark

1) GIVA 925 Sterling Silver Classic Zircon Solitaire Pendant With Chain

Crafted out of 925 sterling silver, this pendant embellished with AAA+ quality and 8mm shiny zircon and rhodium e-coat to prevent tarnish, comes with a chain. This stunning pendant chain comes in a cute GIVA jewellery box along with GIVA jewellery kit, which includes a soft cleaning cloth for jewellery care. This pendant with chain also comes with a certification of authenticity and 925 hallmark.

GIVA 925 Sterling Silver Golden Star Constellation Necklace | Necklace for Women & Girls | With Certificate of Authenticity and 925 Hallmark

2) GIVA 925 Sterling Silver Golden Star Constellation Necklace

This exquisite necklace is dainty and made out of pure 925 sterling silver. Plated with gold, the AAA+ zircon studded stars make this necklace, truly a perfect gift item for your loved one. This necklace comes in a cute GIVA jewellery box along with a kit that comes with a soft cleaning cloth, in order to avoid scratches.

OFIXO Multi-Purpose Laptop Table/Study Table/Bed Table/Foldable and Portable Wooden/Writing Desk (Wooden)

3) OFIXO Multi-Purpose Wooden Laptop Table

Come work-from-home days and we are looking for a multi-purpose table that is both, foldable and portable. This pre-assembled table by OFIXO is what is worth buying. Moreover, with a compartment for bottle, you can also spend long hours working or enjoying a movie with your laptop placed on the table, without having to rush to the fridge every now and then - it is practical!

Hornbull Taylor Navy/Mud Mens Leather Wallet – Premium Quality Leather Wallet for Mens & RFID Blocking Genuine Leather Mens Wallet

4) Hornbull Taylor Navy/Mud Men's Leather Wallet

This casual leather wallet is not only smart and stylish but with features including 7 in-built credit card slots, 1 transparent ID Window, 2 secret and 2 money compartments, and 1 zipper currency compartment, this wallet will make your life easier. Adding to the aforementioned features, this wallet has RFID blocking security for safety. This wallet would actually make for a great gift!

The Bling Stores Plastic Deer Head Shape Tree Jewelry Display/Organizer Stand (Multicolour)

5) The Bling Stores Tree Jewelry Display

You want to put your jewellery on display and moreover, you want to keep your jewellery at one place, this tree jewelry display or organiser stand is ideal for you. This deer stand display is suitable for storing small jewelled pieces and comes in multicolour. It will look awesome on your table here.

Lapis O Lupo Women's Handbag (LLHB0039BK_Black)

6) Lapis O Lupo Women's Handbag

This faux leather purse with floral accents is ideal for all occasions and if it is your first day at office or college, this is the handbag you need. This purse comes with zip closure and adjustable strap. This handbag has 4 compartments and 2 zip pockets. You can easily carry traveling essentials like mobile phone, keys, wallet, and other accessories.

Star Dust Women's Handbag (Alphabet Blue)

7) Star Dust Women's Tote Bag

This eye-catching women's tote bag would definitely cheer you up. Made of soft PU leather and durable printed canvas, this tote bag is ideal for daily life. The bag boasts space and you can carry multiple articles in it such as a bottle, book, cosmetics, baby products, etc. Also, this tote bag can be carried at a number of occasions right from festive to light parties.

PAGWIN Cute Style Female Student Oxford Waterproof Anti Thief School Bags Backpack Girls Daily Backpack Sling Bag (PG-0117, Grey)

8) Pagwin Waterproof Backpack For Girls

This grey-hued backpack for girls is spacious and perfect for students. This Oxford waterproof anti-thief school bags backpack is grey-hued but this backpack comes in four other exciting hues.

Artistix Atmos Black Camouflage Backpack 15.6 Inch water repellent 30 Litres with USB for men and women

9) Artistix Atmos Black Camouflage Backpack

If you want something smart and sturdy, this backpack is for you. Crafted from water-resistant polyester fabric, this bag features an individual laptop compartment and multiple internal pockets. It also has pockets to carry your water bottle and also trolley sleeve with adjustable back straps. This bag is amazing!

GIVA 925 Sterling Silver Zircon Cubic Zirconia Vintage Adjustable Rings for Women and Girls With Certificate of Authenticity and 925 Hallmark(Silver)

10) GIVA 925 Vintage Adjustable Rings

Crafted from 925 sterling silver and finished with AAA+ Zircon at the top, this ring is a classic and would make for a perfect gifting item too. It comes in a GIVA Jewellery box along with a kit that includes a soft cleaning cloth to avoid scratches. A classic mixed with glam, this ring comes with a certification of authenticity and 925 hallmark (silver).

So, which product from the list would you like to invest in? Let us know that in the comment section.

Prices are subject to change. We may receive a commission when you click on the affiliate links and make a purchase. Our product recommendations and reviews are fair and balanced.