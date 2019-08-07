Sushma Swaraj Passes Away Due To Cardiac Arrest: India Mourns Loss News oi-Deepannita Das

Former Indian External Affairs Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sushma Swaraj passed away on August 6, 2019. She was 67. She suffered from a massive cardiac arrest in the evening and was rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, where she breathed her last. Swaraj had undergone a kidney transplant in 2016.

In her last Twitter post, Sushma Swaraj had thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Centre's move on revoking Article 370. She had also mentioned that she was waiting to see this day in her lifetime. PM Modi condoled the death of Sushma Swaraj, amuch respected and revered leader who had won the hearts of her countrymen with her hard work and dedication.

प्रधान मंत्री जी - आपका हार्दिक अभिनन्दन. मैं अपने जीवन में इस दिन को देखने की प्रतीक्षा कर रही थी. @narendramodi ji - Thank you Prime Minister. Thank you very much. I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime. August 6, 2019

At the hospital, Sushma Swaraj's husband and other family members were present along with Dr Harshvardhan, Piyush Goyal, Pralhad Joshi and Nitin Gadkari to bid final goodbye to the much respected minister. PM Modi is expected to reach AIIMS.

Sharing the sad news with the nation, PM Narendra Modi wrote on Twitter in four tweets:

"Sushma Ji's demise is a personal loss. She will be remembered fondly for everything that she's done for India. My thoughts are with her family, supporters and admirers in this very unfortunate hour. Om Shanti."

"I can't forget the manner in which Sushma Ji worked tirelessly as EAM in the last 5 years. Even when her health was not good, she would do everything possible to do justice to her work and remain up to date with matters of her Ministry. The spirit and commitment was unparalleled."

"An excellent administrator, Sushma Ji set high standards in every Ministry she handled. She played a key role in bettering India's ties with various nations. As a Minister we also saw her compassionate side, helping fellow Indians who were in distress in any part of the world."

"Sushma Ji was a prolific orator and outstanding Parliamentarian. She was admired and revered across party lines. She was uncompromising when it came to matters of ideology and interests of the BJP, whose growth she immensely contributed to."

Condolences poured in from all corners of the country from citizens, celebrities and politicians.