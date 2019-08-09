Rains And Floods Create Havoc Across Karnataka, Kerala, Mumbai: Cities Come To Standstill News oi-Deepannita Das

9 dead and 43,000 people were evacuated in Karnataka; 14 people also died Kerala, as rains and flash floods is creating havoc in these states. The worst part is these numberes are still ticking.

Due to intense rains in monsoon, several states such as Maharashtra, Gujarat were also not spared, left quite a few people dead and thousands stranded. Though the situations has slightly improved in flood hit eastern states like Assam and Bihar, but normal life in all these cities have come to a standstill.

Several reports mentioned that yesterday, 8th August around two Indian Air Force choppers were deployed in Karnataka's Belagavi district for rescue operations. Also, around 11:03 am today, NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) from Puthumala rescued 54 people, who were stuck in the rubble due to a landslide in Kerala's Wayanad. Till now, about 100 people have been rescued in this ongoing mission.

Yesterday, 8th August, the CM of Karnataka took it to Twitter and requested "all citizens to lend a helping hand to the people in distress due to floods in the State by contributing generously to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund - Natural Calamity."

For any flood related emergencies and rescue work please contact the given control room numbers.#KarnatakaFloods pic.twitter.com/I51Fx3Zq5f — CM of Karnataka (@CMofKarnataka) August 7, 2019

Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan also shared a series of tweets so that the flood-hit situation in the state can be dealt with efficiently-

"Update on relief camps (As of 07:00 AM 9/8/2019): 315 flood relief camps have been opened across the State. These camps now host 22165 persons from 5936 families. Wayanad has the most number of camps-105."

Update on relief camps (As of 07:00 AM 9/8/2019): 315 flood relief camps have been opened across the State. These camps now host 22165 persons from 5936 families. Wayanad has the most number of camps-105. pic.twitter.com/4OaGYhlkZr — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) August 9, 2019

"CIAL has informed that the operations of the Cochin International Airport, Kochi (COK) will remain suspended till 1500 hrs of Sunday (11/08/2019)."

CIAL has informed that the operations of the Cochin International Airport, Kochi (COK) will remain suspended till 1500 hrs of Sunday (11/08/2019). pic.twitter.com/JPFwvVDWvu — CMO Kerala (@CMOKerala) August 9, 2019

Few heartwarming images of Indian Navy who were assisting affected locals from Aare and Chikli areas of Kolhapur district of Maharashtra.

Kolhapur collector office scene!!! Everything here needs to be collected 🤦🏻‍♀️ #maharashtrafloods #Kolhapurfloods pic.twitter.com/rkZlpCkP3G — Jui Anirudh (@juiter) August 7, 2019

Even the Temples in several states are on the verge of drowning.

With water level rising in Periyar river, the Shiva temple on the banks of the river in Aluva, Ernakulam, has been submerged.

The effects of a bountiful #monsoon on the Western Ghats! It doesn't look like the Mumbai-Pune Expressway! Is it the one towards Nashik? Nevertheless, how scenic can a #roadtrip be? #Drive #rains #waterfalls pic.twitter.com/DNDb01oVtg — Ananth Rupanagudi (@rananth) August 2, 2019

Flooding in premises of Trimbakeshwar Temple in Nashik following incessant rainfall.

With water level rising in Periyar river, the Shiva temple on the banks of the river in Aluva, Ernakulam, has been submerged #rain #monsoon #Kochi #keralarains pic.twitter.com/IuF3kenk0P — S Anandan (@Anandans76) August 8, 2019

Betul: Residents of Multai celebrate as Tapti river overflows after 3 years and enters Tapti temple.

#WATCH Betul: Residents of Multai celebrate as Tapti river overflows after 3 years and enters Tapti temple. #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/iIG04IpCUK — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2019