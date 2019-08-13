ENGLISH

    Karnataka And Kerala Bear The Brunt Of Flood Again, Collection Centres Come To Rescue

    By

    Heavy rain has led to a devastating flood in regions of Western India, impacting states like Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra and Gujarat. While Kerala struggled to deal with the deadly flood of 2018, the situation seems to be quite grave this year too. 88 people have already lost their lives in rain-related accidents in Kerala and 40 have been reported missing. Two lakh people in Karnataka have been evacuated from their homes due to the floods and landslides.

    The state governments and the central government struggled to deal with the effects of the flood last year. However, citizens from all over the country made sure the flood victims received necessary help to deal with the ordeals of homelessness.

    Rains And Floods Create Havoc Across Karnataka, Kerala, Mumbai: Cities Come To Standstill

    This year, too, several collection centres have been set up to collect donation for the flood-affected areas of Karnataka and Kerala. Many non-government organisations and individuals have come forward to arrange relief materials in cities like Bangalore, Chennai and Hyderabad. Netizens are making the most of the social media to spread awareness about the needs of donation.

    BJP MP of Bengaluru (South) Tejasvi Surya has set up several collection centres all around the city to gather aid for Karnataka.

    SYS Santhwanam has opened relief collection centres in Bangalore. Here are the contact numbers of their control rooms.

    Shivajinagar - Swalih 9345961725

    Jayanagar - Basheer 9731079258

    Shivajinagar - Ibrahim Saqafi 9019100122

    Majestic - Abdul Razak 944944570

    Marathahalli - Ahmed Alhasani 7996093956

    Yeshwantpur - Ibrahim 9978829433

    KR Puram - Basheer 9449214514

    Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Hyderabad has started a collection centre at their campus.

    Parliamentarian Shashi Tharoor has also taken to Twitter and has appealed to the countrymen to donate with the hashtag of #StandwithKerala.

    Kerala Floods: Prevention Of Water-borne Diseases

