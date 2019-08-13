Karnataka And Kerala Bear The Brunt Of Flood Again, Collection Centres Come To Rescue News oi-Prithwisuta Mondal

Heavy rain has led to a devastating flood in regions of Western India, impacting states like Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra and Gujarat. While Kerala struggled to deal with the deadly flood of 2018, the situation seems to be quite grave this year too. 88 people have already lost their lives in rain-related accidents in Kerala and 40 have been reported missing. Two lakh people in Karnataka have been evacuated from their homes due to the floods and landslides.

The state governments and the central government struggled to deal with the effects of the flood last year. However, citizens from all over the country made sure the flood victims received necessary help to deal with the ordeals of homelessness.

Rains And Floods Create Havoc Across Karnataka, Kerala, Mumbai: Cities Come To Standstill

This year, too, several collection centres have been set up to collect donation for the flood-affected areas of Karnataka and Kerala. Many non-government organisations and individuals have come forward to arrange relief materials in cities like Bangalore, Chennai and Hyderabad. Netizens are making the most of the social media to spread awareness about the needs of donation.

I'm collecting from this list towards Wayanad. If you'd like to contribute (only from this list because the demand is specific) do let me know. We'll have this lot leave by Wednesday. #KeralaFloods2019 #KeralaFloodRelief2019 pic.twitter.com/Cjw4p6YepY — Sandhya Menon (@TheRestlessQuil) August 12, 2019

LuLu Mall joins hands with Anbodu Kochi as an official collection point. Together, let’s extend a helping hand to those that need it most now.



Location: Near LuLu Hypermarket#LuLuMall #Kochi #AnboduKochi #KeralaFloods2019 pic.twitter.com/0e1BO3SfmY — Nivin Pauly (@NivinOfficial) August 11, 2019

BJP MP of Bengaluru (South) Tejasvi Surya has set up several collection centres all around the city to gather aid for Karnataka.

Dear Friends,



North Karnataka is reeling under floods. People are in need of help. Our office is helping coordinate relief materials in Bangalore South.



Please find the contact numbers and get in touch to do your bit.



Thank you! pic.twitter.com/5pdpusIEEy — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) August 8, 2019

SYS Santhwanam has opened relief collection centres in Bangalore. Here are the contact numbers of their control rooms.

Shivajinagar - Swalih 9345961725

Jayanagar - Basheer 9731079258

Shivajinagar - Ibrahim Saqafi 9019100122

Majestic - Abdul Razak 944944570

Marathahalli - Ahmed Alhasani 7996093956

Yeshwantpur - Ibrahim 9978829433

KR Puram - Basheer 9449214514

Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Hyderabad has started a collection centre at their campus.

Flood relief collection drive by TISS Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/emtw7M0HQ8 — TISS for Everyone (@tissforeveryone) August 11, 2019

Parliamentarian Shashi Tharoor has also taken to Twitter and has appealed to the countrymen to donate with the hashtag of #StandwithKerala.

Here’s the announcement of the new relief materials collection centre at SMV School, Thiruvananthapuram, where donations are keenly awaited. And a more detailed list (given to me by the volunteers)of urgent requirements of essential supplies &medicines. Pls. help! #KeralaFloods19 pic.twitter.com/adtFJGLCj8 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 11, 2019

