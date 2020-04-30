ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    May Day 2020: Know About The History And Significance Of This Day

    By

    May Day is a public holiday observed on 1 May every year. The day marks the change of season in some parts of the world and also the day to celebrate worker's rights. The day is, therefore, also known as International Workers Day. So today we are here to discuss the history and significance of this day. Scroll down the article to read more.

    May Day 2020: Quotes, Wishes And Messages That Will Empower You

    History Of May Day

    The roots of May Day trace back to the mid 19th century when the industrial workers were supposed to work for 12-15 hours a day. They were deprived of a better working environment. Due to this, in 1886, thousands of industrial workers led a nation-wide strike in the USA and demanded a better working condition comprising 8 hours of working in a day. It was not only in the USA but also in Germany, England and France.

    It is said that the communist manifesto written by Karl Marx (a German philosopher, journalist, reformist and economist) had made a great impact on the industrial workers and the organisations dedicated to the same. The manifesto was written in the year 1848 when the industrial workers were facing extreme exploitation.

    However, the demands of the workers weren't fulfilled in just a day. In fact, it took some years and the protest witnessed bloodshed as well.

    Significance Of May Day

    • In the USA, every year 1 May is observed as a public holiday. The same goes for many countries including India.
    • In India, May Day was observed in Madras (now Chennai) in the year 1923 under the British Raj.
    • It was more like a meeting led by Singaravelar, the leader of the Labour Kisan Party of Hindustan. Under his leadership, two separate meetings were held, one at Triplicane Beach and the other near the Madras High Court.
    • These meetings resulted in the declaration of government holiday on 1 May every year.
    • On this day, workers in every sector of the country are honoured. Their contribution is acknowledged.

    More MAY DAY 2020 News

    Story first published: Thursday, April 30, 2020, 7:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 30, 2020
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue