May Day 2020: Know About The History And Significance Of This Day

May Day is a public holiday observed on 1 May every year. The day marks the change of season in some parts of the world and also the day to celebrate worker's rights. The day is, therefore, also known as International Workers Day. So today we are here to discuss the history and significance of this day. Scroll down the article to read more.

History Of May Day

The roots of May Day trace back to the mid 19th century when the industrial workers were supposed to work for 12-15 hours a day. They were deprived of a better working environment. Due to this, in 1886, thousands of industrial workers led a nation-wide strike in the USA and demanded a better working condition comprising 8 hours of working in a day. It was not only in the USA but also in Germany, England and France.

It is said that the communist manifesto written by Karl Marx (a German philosopher, journalist, reformist and economist) had made a great impact on the industrial workers and the organisations dedicated to the same. The manifesto was written in the year 1848 when the industrial workers were facing extreme exploitation.

However, the demands of the workers weren't fulfilled in just a day. In fact, it took some years and the protest witnessed bloodshed as well.

Significance Of May Day

In the USA, every year 1 May is observed as a public holiday. The same goes for many countries including India.

In India, May Day was observed in Madras (now Chennai) in the year 1923 under the British Raj.

It was more like a meeting led by Singaravelar, the leader of the Labour Kisan Party of Hindustan. Under his leadership, two separate meetings were held, one at Triplicane Beach and the other near the Madras High Court.

These meetings resulted in the declaration of government holiday on 1 May every year.

On this day, workers in every sector of the country are honoured. Their contribution is acknowledged.