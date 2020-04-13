ENGLISH

    Ambedkar Jayanti: 10 Inspiring Quotes By B.R. Ambedkar That Will Motivate You

    By

    Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, also known as Babasaheb Ambedkar was one of the key figures behind the formation of the Indian Constitution. Born on 14 April 1891, he is said to be the main architect of the Indian Constitution. He was the one who raised voice against untouchability. After India got its freedom from the British Raj, B.R. Ambedkar became the first law and justice minister. Not only this, but he was also an economist and lawyer. On his birth anniversary, we are here with some of his inspiring quotes that will motivate you.

    Also read: Chandrashekhar Azad's Death Anniversary: 11 Facts About The Brave Freedom Fighter

    1. "We are Indians, firstly and lastly."

    2. "A good man cannot be a master and a master cannot be a man."

    3. "I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have

    achieved."

    4. "The sovereignty of scriptures of all religions must come to an end if we want to have a united integrated modern India."

    5. "If I find the constitution being misused, I shall be the first to burn it."

    6. "Our is a battle; Not for wealth, nor for power. Ours is battle; for freedom; for reclamation of human personality."

    7. "Constitution is not a mere lawyers document, it is a vehicle of life and its spirit is always the spirit of the age."

    8. "I like the religion that teaches liberty, equality and fraternity."

    9. "If you believe in living a respectable life, you believe in self-help which is the best help."

    10. "Humans are mortal. So are the ideas. An idea needs propagation as much as a plant needs watering. Otherwise, both will wither and die."

    Story first published: Monday, April 13, 2020, 17:00 [IST]
