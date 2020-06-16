Just In
Pride Month 2020: Know The Reason Behind Its Celebration In The Month Of June
Do you know June is known as Pride Month? This is the month when people belonging to the LGBTQ+ community across the world, come together to celebrate this festival of love and acceptance. The main intention behind celebrating this day to spread awareness about the sense of unity and acceptance among the people.
Today we are here to tell you more about Pride Month in detail. Scroll down the article.
History Of Pride Month
The reason why June is observed as the Pride Month is because it was in June 1969 when the Stonewall Inn Riots took place. Before June 1969, police in New York used to raid bars and inns that hosted gay people. But this time when police raided the Stonewall Inn, the customers of Stonewall Inn decided to resist. They protested against the police and demanded justice.
No sooner, the issue grew bigger and it took the form of mass protests carried out by the LGBTQ+ people. The protest grew bigger and bigger. The incident later gained quite a popularity and attention. After the Stonewall riots, the first pride march took in the month of June. Since then, June is considered to be the Pride Month.
It was Brenda Howard, a bisexual activist (popularly known as the 'Mother of Pride') who came up with the idea of organising a Pride March. The intention behind organising this march was to acknowledge the first anniversary of the Stonewall Inn protest.
Significance Of Pride Month
- To celebrate this Pride month, people from the LGBTQ+ community, come forward to have a celebration comprising of a march and many cultural activities.
- People wear colourful clothes and participate in the rainbow march.
- They also carry the rainbow flag that symbolises the LGBTQ+ community. The reason why the rainbow flag is used because it signifies the diversity of the community.
- This year due to coronavirus pandemic, people won't be able to participate in the march.
- However, several digital platforms are celebrating Pride Month in a virtual way.