Your Favourite dancing style show what kind of a person you are

Personality can never be hidden for long, it is expressed through your vegetable choices, your coffee choices, and your music tastes and so on. We leave our imprint on any activity that we indulge in, and that gives us away. We betray ourselves through our choice of dance moves, or our dance styles, clearly as they give an inkling into our fancies and disposition. The dance moves you generally trend towards, shows what you are inside out. your personality spills into the way you move. Let us see which category you belong to. Dance is where emotions are expressed in motion, physically, allowing the feelings to be expressed through body movements. We speak through our body.

Types Of Personalities And Their Favourite Dance Styles

1. Expressive/dramatic personalities. Usually the expressive and dramatic types love to express themselves through contemporary or hip hop moves as they feel comfortable to improvise their steps in sync with their feelings.

2. Social/gregarious personalities - These dancers prefer the ballroom dance or swing that do not expect techniques from them but stress on having fun with moves.

3. Disciplined, traditionalist personalities - People who are born with a disciplined bent of mind, love the dance form of.

4. Sensual personalities - These types love to exude the sensual feel from their moves, especially through the Latin dance styles, and instinctively choose the Bolero and Bachata type of moves.

5. Neurotic people tend to show sharp and jerky hand and feet movements, in a style that is recognized by club goers as shuffle, a type of dance that typically suits their interests and mood. They felt particularly comfortable with rock music.

6. Highly conscientious people move around the entire dance floor and love elaborate hand movements. They responded to techno music very well.

7. People who are open minded, love bobbing up and down in one spot rather than going about the entire dance floor. They showed a marked preference for techno music to dance to.

8. Extroverts move around a lot and display exaggerated head and arm movements. They tended to love the Rock music and the stereotypical headbanging moves that it inspires.

9. Agreeable people are smoother dancers who sway from side to side, swinging their hands.

You can gauge your partner's personality way before they even realize by calling them on to the dance floor and trying out a dance session. The way they move their body speaks for what they are and how they feel about things.

Story first published: Monday, December 26, 2022, 13:50 [IST]