Who Is Khushboo Patani, Sister Of Disha Patani, Whose Remarks Led To A Firing Incident At Their Home?

By

On September 12, 2025, a chilling attack took place outside the Bareilly residence of Bollywood actress Disha Patani. Two assailants on a motorcycle, later identified as Ravindra alias Kallu from Rohtak and Arun from Sonipat, opened fire at approximately 3:45 AM. The attackers were linked to the notorious Goldy Brar-Rohit Godara gang, known for extortion and contract killings. Reports indicate that the Patani family was targeted in retaliation for remarks made by Khushboo Patani about certain Hindu spiritual leaders, which the gang perceived as an insult to their faith.

Who Is Khushboo Patani?

Khushboo Patani, born on November 23, 1991, in Bareilly, is the elder sister of actress Disha Patani. She served in the Indian Army from 2013 to 2024, rising to the rank of Major and earning recognition for her discipline and commitment.

Firing Incident At Patani Home

After retiring, Khushboo became a fitness coach, nutrition consultant, and motivational figure, promoting wellness, resilience, and personal growth. In April 2025, she gained national attention for rescuing an abandoned baby girl in Bareilly, showcasing her compassion and proactive spirit.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Just Indian Things (@just.indian.things)

Clarifying The Controversial Remarks

The controversy began when Khushboo criticised Aniruddhacharya Maharaj for making misogynistic comments about women in live-in relationships. Some reports misrepresented her remarks as being directed at Premanand Maharaj, but she clarified that her criticism was specifically aimed at Aniruddhacharya Maharaj and emphasised her respect for all other spiritual figures.

Khushboo's Self-Defence Video: A Response To The Crisis

In the aftermath of the shooting, Khushboo shared a self-defence tutorial on Instagram, demonstrating how everyday items like data cables and screw nuts can be used for protection. Her message highlighted the unpredictability of life and the importance of being prepared.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Major Khushboo Patani(KP) (@khushboo_patani)

The video received mixed reactions online: many praised her for promoting safety and resilience, while others questioned the timing and relevance of the advice in light of the recent attack.

Family's Response And Support

Following the attack, Khushboo's father, a retired police officer, defended his daughter's remarks, stating they had been misrepresented. He confirmed that the gunshots involved foreign-made weapons and emphasised that law enforcement was taking the matter seriously.

Latest Developments On The Attackers

The two assailants, Ravindra alias Kallu and Arun, were tracked down by a joint operation of the Delhi Police Special Cell and the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) in Ghaziabad's Tronica City on September 17, 2025.

During the confrontation, both attackers sustained critical injuries and later succumbed to their wounds. A Delhi Police officer was also injured during the operation. Authorities recovered foreign-made firearms, cartridges, and the motorcycle used in the Bareilly attack from the scene. The swift action effectively neutralised the threat to the Patani family.

Khushboo Patani's journey from a disciplined Army officer to a wellness advocate reflects courage, perseverance and proactive thinking. Despite facing personal and public challenges, she continues to inspire others with her strength and commitment to safety. The recent events underscore the unpredictable nature of life and the importance of preparedness, both physically and mentally.

Article Published On: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 13:18 [IST]
Read more about: disha patani
 
