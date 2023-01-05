Just In
What Does Your Walking Style Say About Your Personality ?
Your walking style can reveal your personality type. Studies reveal that our walking styles, especially the strides and speeds can say a lot about our personalities. We are all unique individuals with a unique walking style. It can also show insight into the personality of a person. Whatever we keep hidden from the world, we reveal through our gait and walking style.
You can walk in a certain style to change the impression that you normally give others. But it can look a little desperate as you are trying to be someone you are not. It is best to stick to a walking style that comes naturally to you. This test gives you an insight into your personality.
Let us see what category we fit in to by examining our walking style.
1. Fast Walking Style
If you walk fast, you come across as highly diligent and outgoing. extroverted go getters, you are found to be capable of taking risks in life. You are bold enough to take any initiative. . You live a hassle-free life, bursting with energy and the keenest eye for detail. If you are not able to keep pace with them, certainly it means they are leaders who can lead people.
2. Slow Walking Style
If you walk slowly, you are cautious by temperament. It could also be that you are an introvert. It can also indicate self-centeredness. You are always involved in your own activities.
When you are alone, you feel relaxed and happy, You usually keep a huge distance away from a large gathering in case you are caught in a crowd. You are less physically active and are more prone to accidents due to neurotic functioning slowing down with age.
3. Personality Test: Relaxed Strolling Style
If your walking style looks relaxed as if you are strolling,, then you would love to live life the way you want.. You are in the present and not at all hurried and in haste. Even a huge crowd does not make you feel jittery and full of nerves. You are not a spotlight grabber amidst a crowd though. You like to listen more during conversations and love to know others point of view.
This is the most ideal walking styles. If you hold your head high while walking, you exude a admirable level of self-confidence. Walking in slow relaxed manner, shows that you are self-assured and do not need anyone to accept your views.
4. Long Quick Strides Style
Taking long quick strides, shows that you are a positive personality. You are competitive fiery spirit that is capable, logical and intelligent. You may appear aloof and distant in your personal relationships but people still like you for what you are. You always cherish the present. You are confident person that makes an eye contact with whosoever you meet.
You can also be a multi-tasking individual with a knack for solving problems. Only weakness is that you expect people to match you in every way.
5. Dragging Feet Style
If you drag your feet while walking then it betrays your anxiety and worrying temperament. You brood a lot, ruminate over so many issues, or plain sad. You cant get away from those thoughts looming large over you, they are always in the past and carrying its burden with you all the time. You find it difficult to get over anything.On every day tasks, you lack the required energy and find it difficult to get tasks done. Your every day routine is a major headache for you as you are lethargic and not ambitious.
