This US Indian Woman's ‘Stree' Halloween Look Is So Real, Internet Is Screaming 'Kal Aana', Watch Viral Video!

Insync oi-Deepannita Das

Halloween 2025 just got a desi twist! While pumpkins, witches, and vampires ruled the streets, one US-based Indian woman decided to add a Bollywood horror-comedy flavour to the spooky season. Ditching the usual zombie glam, she turned heads - and possibly sent chills - by dressing up as Stree, the eerie ghost from the cult 2018 film that made "O Stree, kal aana" a nationwide catchphrase.

In a video that's now gone viral on Instagram, Divya Yadav, an Indian resident of Indiana, walked confidently through a parking lot draped in a deep red saree, her face completely covered. The haunting simplicity of the outfit and her slow, spooky gait instantly transported viewers back to Shraddha Kapoor's mysterious character from the film.

And just like that, a quiet midwestern Halloween night became a Bollywood horror set - proving once again that Indians abroad never miss a chance to remix culture with creativity.

When 'O Stree, Kal Aana' Echoed Across Indiana

The now-viral clip, shared by Divya on Instagram with the caption "Indiana Halloween costume," has clocked more than 15.5 million views and continues to rise. Her witty caption alone had desi social media users chuckling - a clever wordplay where Indiana met Stree-ana.

People from across the world flooded her comments with laughter, awe, and some genuinely terrified reactions. One user quipped, "Bro, if I saw this in a parking lot, I'd never go home!" while another commented, "Only Indians can turn a saree into a jump scare."

The moment quickly became more than just a viral Halloween post - it became an internet crossover event where Bollywood met Midwest suburbia.

The Iconic 'Stree' Legacy, From Chanderi To Chicago

Released in 2018, Stree remains one of India's most-loved horror comedies, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. The movie's mix of humour, scares, and social commentary made it a cult classic. The infamous line - "O Stree, kal aana" (Oh woman, come tomorrow) - became part of pop culture vocabulary, warning everyone to avoid the ghostly visitor.

Fast-forward to 2025, and Divya Yadav's spooky version proves that Stree's haunting influence hasn't faded. In fact, it's now truly international - haunting parking lots in Indiana instead of Chanderi's narrow alleys.

It's safe to say that Bollywood's supernatural spirit has officially joined the global Halloween club.

Social Media Reactions

The internet had a field day reacting to the video. Many praised the creativity behind taking an Indian horror film character to the American Halloween scene. Others found the look so realistic that they claimed to have felt "a chill through the screen."

One comment read, "This is how you do cultural representation - equal parts terrifying and hilarious." Another added, "Forget Harley Quinn; Stree just won Halloween."

The post also sparked discussions about how Indian pop culture is being embraced worldwide - whether through movies, memes, or now, even spooky costumes.

This Halloween, she didn't just scare a few passersby - she made an entire community laugh, reminisce, and celebrate desi imagination abroad. And who knows? Maybe next year, the streets of Indiana will echo with "O Stree, kal aana" once again - only louder.