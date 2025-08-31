English Edition
Get Updates
Get notified on trends, wellness, and lifestyle stories just for you!

Latest Updates

September 2025 Important Awareness Days: Everything You Need To Know About National And Global Observances

By

The month of September is filled with national and international days that highlight education, culture, health, and global cooperation. For students preparing for exams and anyone wanting to stay updated, these days hold both historical and practical relevance. Here's a clear day-by-day list for September 2025:

September 1 to 7: National Nutrition Week

Observed across India, this campaign promotes balanced diets, healthy lifestyles, and the role of nutrition in preventing diseases.

September 2: World Coconut Day

Celebrates the economic and cultural importance of coconuts and marks the foundation of the Asian Pacific Coconut Community.

September 3: Skyscraper Day

Honours engineering marvels and human creativity in architecture.

September 5: Teachers' Day (India) And International Day Of Charity

  • Teachers' Day (India): Marks the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and celebrates educators' contributions.
  • International Day of Charity: A UN-designated day to encourage global acts of giving and compassion.

September 7: Brazilian Independence Day

Marks Brazil's declaration of independence from Portugal in 1822.

September 8: International Literacy Day

A UNESCO observance promoting literacy as a tool for empowerment and social development.

September 10: World Suicide Prevention Day

Raises awareness and inspires action to reduce suicide worldwide.

September 11: National Forest Martyrs Day

Honours those who sacrificed their lives to protect India's forests and natural resources, including the Bishnoi community of Rajasthan.

September 13: International Chocolate Day

Celebrates chocolate lovers worldwide and marks the birth anniversary of Milton S. Hershey.

September 14: Hindi Diwas

Commemorates the adoption of Hindi as one of India's official languages in 1949.

September 2025 Important Awareness Days
Photo Credit: Freepik

September 15: Engineer's Day (India) And International Day of Democracy

  • Engineer's Day (India): Celebrates Sir M. Visvesvaraya, India's legendary engineer.
  • International Day of Democracy: Promotes democratic values and citizen participation worldwide.

September 16: Malaysia Day And World Ozone Day

  • Malaysia Day: Marks the formation of Malaysia in 1963.
  • World Ozone Day: Raises awareness about protecting the ozone layer and combating climate change.

September 21: International Day Of Peace

Dedicated to promoting peace and non-violence globally.

September 25: World Pharmacists Day

Highlights the role of pharmacists in healthcare and community well-being.

September 27: World Tourism Day

Celebrates tourism's role in cultural exchange, economic growth, and sustainability.

September 29: World Heart Day

Raises awareness about cardiovascular health and prevention of heart disease.

September 30: International Translation Day

Honours translators and language professionals for enabling global communication.

Take a Poll

From Teachers' Day to World Tourism Day, September 2025 is a month that blends cultural pride, health awareness, and international cooperation. For students and professionals alike, these observances will provide valuable knowledge, historical insights, and inspiration to act responsibly in society.

Comments

More From Boldsky
Prev
Next
Article Published On: Sunday, August 31, 2025, 18:58 [IST]
Read more about: awareness day september
 
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block
X
Close
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out