Safer Internet Day 2023: Objective, Date And Theme, And Online Safety Practices

Internet or the virtual world, is what the Present-day adolescents live in. You can find them online which ever part of the globe they are in. So It feels easy and relieving, but internet usage comes with long list of safety pointers which if ignored, might bring everything to a collapse. Internet is a hub of interesting activities that keeps you engaged for a whole lifetime. Posting on social media, and video sharing platforms really give a heady feel of accomplishment, but it should be used with discretion and help you learn skills, allow your creativity to grow, and help you cement your social bonds. Some online platforms are notorious for cyberbullying. Also, It is good for the youngsters to share their thoughts and experiences online in a healthy way so that elders can understand what is going on in their lives.

Safer Internet Day 2023: Objective

The main goal of Safer Internet Day is to raise awareness about internet safety practices amongst youngsters of today. Collectively we can make a positive impact on making it safe for users. Everyone, including kids or older adults, should find internet a safe place to visit.

Safer Internet Day 2023: Date And Theme

Safer Internet Day 2023 is observed on the 7th of February 2023, with its theme based on 'Want to talk about it? Making space for conversations about life online'.

Having online presence feels truly empowering. But when you enter the terrains of internet, you are hardly aware of the trails you leave behind for the cyber criminals. As the software get updated, the Cyber criminals' con games also get updated and fortified. Some of the biggest internet dangers include identity thefts, malware, phishing, online scams, cyberbullying etc.

Safer Internet Day 2023: Online Safety Practices

We need to fortify our safety mechanisms by equipping ourselves with some efficient measures. Choose strong passwords, and see that you enable multifactor authentication. Update your software and apps. Only browse reliable websites. Be careful not to click on any dubious looking links secure your laptop or phone with a password. Deactivate your unused accounts. Be careful about what you download. Do not post anything online which you feel uncomfortable to show your parents or your employer. Be ware of online strangers because they are as good as offline strangers. Use a good antivirus and update it regularly.

Safer Internet Day 2023: Activities To Be Followed

1. Discuss safe Internet practices with someone older than you or younger than you as you will equip them against the cyberbullying.

2. Teach yourself safe internet habits.

3. Attend conferences that are meant to raise awareness.

4. Take your own miniscule steps in that direction to help the cause of the safety revolution.

Story first published: Tuesday, January 24, 2023, 15:30 [IST]