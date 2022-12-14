Rann Utsav Of Kutch: Know About History, Culture, Places And Time To Visit Insync oi-Pundreeka Valli

'Kutch' is a Greek word that translates to 'wet and dry'. Kutch represents the vast shallow wetlands which get submerged during the monsoon and remain dry during the rest of the year.

The Rann of Kachchh with its expansive white salty desert sand and biggest one in the world attracts a huge base of visitors. Kutch, an area if turned upside down, on a map resembles a 'tortoise', or 'kachchh'. Rann of Kutch is a divine blend between the Arabian sea and the Thar desert. It goes on uninterrupted from November 2022 to February 2023.

Rann Utsav is a kaleidoscopic display of the cultural personality of the Rann region. One can have a panoramic view of its crafts, art, music, dance, food, nature and the people of Kutch. The ecological and ethnic diversity of the land of Kutch is presented vividly in this huge place with a quaint yet heart-warming rural touch. 'Rann' means desert in Hindi, which in turn is derived from the Sanskrit word 'Irina' which also means desert. Winter is the time, which gives you a complete and seamlessly enthralling view.

Monsoon times are when the Kutch submerges and blends into the Arabian sea. Post monsoon, this water evaporates by bringing up the salty marshes that solidify to form the immaculately white sands.

Rann Utsav: A Wonderful And Exotic Locale

With small oases of water bodies and shrub forests which shelter the pink flamingos and wild asses, Rann looks captivating, Tribal huts, artwork, tie and dye, leatherwork, pottery, bell metal craft and Rogan paintings are their hallmarks of culture which they have preserved to date. Approximately, 200 km east of the Rann, you have another place called the Little Rann of Kutch.

Not only it passes through the tropic of cancer, but its borders pass between India and Pakistan. It was earlier hailed as the dominion of India and later merged into Gujarat in democratic India. Bhuj airport which was razed down by bombs during the Indo Pak War of 1971 was rebuilt in 72 hours by women of a nearby village.



Rann Utsav Of Kutch: History And Culture

Part of Kutch belongs to Pakistan due to the interference of the British who wanted to end the border disputes between Pakistan and India. Some ancient scriptures also mention that it existed during the times of Mahabharata but some say it existed before this. The evidence says that it had Indus valley origins and a river Godavari connection. It is mentioned by Alexander in his works and ruled by many powerful dynasties so far. It also had Buddhist and Jain influences on its culture.

Narayan Sarovar, a centre of worship pond is situated right here. People here are of diverse origins but speak the Kutchi language, which sounds like Sindhi. It has an array of beautifully built and decorated houses.



Rann Utsav: Arts, Crafts And Music

Kutch is known worldwide for its Lacquerware craft which is perfected by the Vadha tribe. Bandhani art was born in the 12th century in Kutch. Hindu and Jain brides wear a type of Bandhani attire called Gharcholu. Lippan Kaam is a kind of craft used to decorate the walls of mud houses. Using instruments like Bhorrindo, Jodia Pawa, Nagara, Murli, Janjhra, Nagfani, Bhorrindo, Flute, Dholak, and Damru they have created a rich base of folk music tradition.

Rann Utsav: Places And Time To VisitYou can visit places like Kalo Dungar, Mandvi Beach, Kutch Museum, Kutch Bustard Sanctuary, which houses the Great Indian Bustard Bird. Winter is an opportune time to visit here as Rann Utsav starts somewhere during this time and secondly the weather is very pleasing.