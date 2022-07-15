World Snake Day 2022: Date, Mythological Background, Types Of Snakes, History And Significance Pulse oi-Pundreeka Valli

SNAKE- Forget the images, the term itself is enough to send chills down your spine and it is due to the stigma attached to this animal for thousands of years. While some stay away from it due to flat-out fear, others overwhelmingly hate or disgust this creature.

This has led people to mistrust these vibrantly coloured diverse beautiful animals that can range from a few inches to several feet in terms of length. While some of them are docile and harmless, others can put up a more defensive mechanism to deal with what they understand as a threat. Some don't even think twice before killing them and identify it as an instant threat when they spot this reptile.

Little do we realize that snakes are as indespensible to the ecosystem as humans are.

World snake day is here and it celebrates and creates awareness about the different species of snakes around us and in the world. Therefore, shake off your fear and learn more about theses limbless reptiles.

World Snake Day 2022: Date

Like every year, this year too, the World snake day will be observed on the 16 July 2022.

World Snake Day 2022: Mythological Background

There is a reason to celebrate snakes as they belong to the strata of living beings on earth, that deserves to be preserved with good care. Some occult sciences, such as the Chinese animal symbol astrology, has a flattering impression of snakes which as per their traditions, are supposed to symbolise, power, nobility, honour, luck, and success.

According to the Taoist theories, there is a kind of force inside the body, in the form of a coiled serpent that can be released if Taoism is practised in the correct method.

As per Hindu scriptures, we have a primordial force in the form of a serpent (by name Kundalini) which rises upwards, with constant practice, passes all the chakras (power disks), from the root chakra (based at the tail bone of the spine) to reach the topmost chakra (Crown or Sahasrara chakra at the top of the head) that results in the liberation of the soul. Chinese have a highly respectful view of snakes and allot a special position of importance to the mythical symbols of dragons. Indians insist that worship of snakes can eradicate many problems in life. Killing a snake can result in a cursed life, for which many remedial measures are practised.

World Snake Day 2022: Types Of Snakes

While the Barbados Thread snake is around 4 inches in length smaller than a nightcrawler, the Green Anaconda is the heaviest snake, and the reticulated python is the longest snake. Also, like many snakes, Arizona Black Rattlesnakes (Crotalus Cerberus) undergo a change of colour as they age, just like chameleons and they have very good parenting instincts.

Most of the time, their fight is mistaken as courtship behaviour. Some snakes are sociable. For instance, Arizona Black Rattlesnakes avoid certain friends and individuals if they want to keep off them. Of all the reptile species, the most venomous snake that has captured the fancy of people is king Cobra. Then there is the Reticulated Python, which is the world's longest snake that strangles its prey to death.

World Snake Day 2022: History

Surprisingly, there are 3500 varieties of snakes that inhabit our earth. Out of these, about 600 varieties are venomous. Probably it is high time, we took some time out of our busy lives to study these fascinating creatures with a history and enigma of their own. Of the 3,500 species of snakes around the world, there are only around 600 that are venomous which means less than 25 percent of snakes can be categorized as venomous.

There are about 200 species of snakes that can be harmful to human lives. Snakes are found everywhere, from the semi-frozen Tundra of northern Canada to the green jungles of the Amazon. They also exist under the sea and play a predatory role that helps them to maintain the balance of nature. They have a prehistoric ancestry and are said to be the direct descendants of dinosaurs.

World Snake Day: Significance

Deforestation, climatic fluctuations, and other factors may be causing snakes to flee from their habitats. Some of them have an extremely defensive attitude, and can camouflage and bite only those who they understand as a threat.. They can also curl up into a tight ball, to avoid being seen and captured. Snakes are least interested in chewing the fruits in your garden or your electric cables, but they will eat those creatures that do.

They are an effective, all-natural pest control which eat small rodents, frogs, vectors and carriers of many diseases, including Plague and Lyme disease. They have a detachable lower jaw which makes it possible for them to eat prey of any size. Some large snakes consume small deer, pigs, and monkeys to name a few. Ranging from several inches to 30 feet long, these creatures can be friendly as well as aggressive and lethal.

Both varieties of snake, the venomous and nonvenomous snakes do not bite at the very first encounter as they are equally wary and scared of humans. A bite is only the last thing they resort to, in case there is nothing beyond it. Leave them as they are, so as to avoid a deadly encounter. They do not unnecessarily get aggressive unless they are hunting or in need to be on the defence.

They rely on the changes in the weather to regulate their body temperature. They spend time under the Sun as long as they are warmed enough and slither back to a shady corner to cool themselves down. They shed their outer skin around 3 to 6 times a year.

World Snake Day 2022: Awareness And Celebrations

Even though it is not very common, but some do raise snakes as pets. Even though it can be a bit of a challenge, but there is no harm in trying. Apart from that you can still enrich your knowledge about snakes on this day by reading, browsing, or even watching snake re-based movies like Ananconda, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Snakes on a Plane, Raiders of Lost Ark, etc. The other ideas could be long-distance travel to a natural habitat where you can spot plenty of snakes. Sign petitions and volunteer to help avoid habitat destruction. You can personally avoid palm oil, eat less meat, or by joining a project featuring reforestation. Go to the zoo to watch reptiles.

Image sources: Wikimedia Commons

