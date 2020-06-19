Summer Solstice: Some Interesting Facts About The Longest Day Of The Year Pulse oi-Prerna Aditi

June seems to have a long list of events and festivals. Some of the events occurring in June are natural and astronomical, including the Longest Day of the Year observed on 21 June each year. in the Northern Hemisphere. This marks the beginning of the Summer Solstice, which itself is an auspicious day. Here are some facts about the Summer Solstice that you may not know.

1. The Summer Solstice occurs when the Earth's axis is tilted towards the Sun. This leads to a long daytime when compared to the nighttime.

2. The word solstice has been derived from the Latin word 'sol' meaning Sun and 'sistere' meaning standstill. It also describes the occurrence of even twice a year.

3. The Northern Hemisphere witnessed the longest day time whereas the Southern Hemisphere witnesses the shortest day time on this day. In countries like Australia and South Africa, it marks the onset of winter. People living in the Southern hemisphere of the Earth call it the Winter Solstice.

4. Every year, the Summer Solstice occurs from 20 June to 22 June depending on the shift in the calendar.

5. It is said that the Summer Solstice occurs when the Sun reaches the highest position in the sky.

6. Despite being the longest day of the year, the Summer Solstice is not the hottest day of the year.

7. There are some special traditions associated with the Summer Solstice. In the United Kingdom, people belonging to a particular culture, gather around the Stonehenge to perform traditional dance and sing.

8. Every year, the Summer Solstice coincides with International Yoga Day and World Music Day.

9. On the summer solstice, the maximum tilt of the Earth towards the Sun is said to be 23.44°.

10. In India also, the summer solstice will be observed on 21 June.

11. In the Southern Hemisphere, the Summer Solstice occurs from 20 December to 23 December. The date again depends on the shift of the calendar. In the Northern Hemisphere, this is known as the Winter Solstice.