Solar Eclipse 2021 On 04 December: When, Where and How To Watch Last Surya Grahan Of This Year In India

This year a total solar eclipse will occur on 04 December and it will be this year's last eclipse or surya grahan. This is exactly 15 days from lunar eclipse. The next solar eclipse will be visible on 20 April, 2023.

As per Vedic astrology, Solar Eclipse or Surya Grahan is an astronomical phenomenon and holds scientific importance. It is counted as an auspicious occasion and no rituals related to worshipping Gods or Goddesses take place during this time. If one travels to the coast of Antartica, they can witness total solar eclipse. However, most of the world will witness partial phase only.

Solar Eclipse 2021: Date, Time and Place

As per the Hindu panchang, this day is Amavasya Tithi of Krishna Pakhsh (dark Fortnight) of Margsirsha month. This is the second and the last solar eclipse of the year 2021 and it will happen on Saturday, 4 December. It will be visible in Antarctica, South Africa, Australia and South America. The total solar eclipse will not be visible in India. However, one can see the celestial event online which will begin from 10:59 am to 3:07 pm IST.

What Is Solar Eclipse?

A solar eclipse occurs when a portion of the Earth is engulfed in a shadow cast by the Moon which fully or partially blocks sunlight. This occurs when the Sun, Moon and Earth are aligned. Such alignment coincides with a new moon (syzygy) indicating the Moon is closest to the ecliptic plane. In a total eclipse, the disk of the Sun is fully obscured by the Moon. In partial and annular eclipses, only part of the Sun is obscured.

What Is Total Solar Eclipse?

The total solar eclipse occurs when the new moon arrives between the sun and the earth and emits the umbra on earth, which is the darkest part of the shadow. The moon covers the entire Sun during during a total solar eclipse. A total solar eclipse is only visible in regions which is located in the path of the Moon's umbra. And the ones who are outside the path can see only a partial solar eclipse in which the Moon only blocks a part of the Sun. A total solar eclipse can last for several hours and totality can range from a few seconds to 7.5 minutes, says timeanddate.com.

Further, partial eclipse or an annular eclipse that appears like a ring of fire in the sky and it takes place when the moon doesn't entirely cover the Sun, but partially.

A total solar eclipse consists of five stages:

Beginning of partial solar eclipse (first contact)

Beginning of total solar eclipse (second contact)

Totality and maximum eclipse

End of total eclipse (third contact)

End of partial eclipse (fourth contact)

Story first published: Friday, November 26, 2021, 12:00 [IST]